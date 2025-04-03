Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Sales coordinator (ISM, HSM and Part)
• Communicate with customers via email, phone, and text; follow up to ensure satisfaction.
• Collect and organize sales information (CRM, Excel, etc.).
• Coordinate information flow between departments (Account, Logistics, Warehouse) of Division /Factory
• Manage customer complaints and report recurring issues.
• Schedule meetings and appointments with clients and sales team.
• Detailed communication during the interview
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor Diploma : Logistics or Order Processing
- Age: 24～26. Female
- Minimum 3 years work experience in Logistics or Order Processing job
- Excellent interpersonal skills and proficiency in English
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- SALARY: Nego salary
SALARY:
- WORKING TIME: Monday - Friday: From 7:30 To 16:30 và Thứ 7 cách tuần
WORKING TIME:
- Full 13 monthly salary
- Review salary per year
- Holidays days-off according to VN labor law and summer holidays according to company law.
- Health check once a year
- Bonus for birthdays, party events, and year-end parties
- Travel and lunch allowance
- Training in foreign (Thailand, Singapore,...)
- Dynamic environment, many opportunities to learn and develop your career path
