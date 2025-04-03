Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Hành chính tổng hợp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Sales coordinator (ISM, HSM and Part)
• Communicate with customers via email, phone, and text; follow up to ensure satisfaction.
• Collect and organize sales information (CRM, Excel, etc.).
• Coordinate information flow between departments (Account, Logistics, Warehouse) of Division /Factory
• Manage customer complaints and report recurring issues.
• Schedule meetings and appointments with clients and sales team.
• Detailed communication during the interview

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor Diploma : Logistics or Order Processing
- Age: 24～26. Female
- Minimum 3 years work experience in Logistics or Order Processing job
- Excellent interpersonal skills and proficiency in English

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- SALARY: Nego salary
SALARY:
- WORKING TIME: Monday - Friday: From 7:30 To 16:30 và Thứ 7 cách tuần
WORKING TIME:
- Full 13 monthly salary
- Review salary per year
- Holidays days-off according to VN labor law and summer holidays according to company law.
- Health check once a year
- Bonus for birthdays, party events, and year-end parties
- Travel and lunch allowance
- Training in foreign (Thailand, Singapore,...)
- Dynamic environment, many opportunities to learn and develop your career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-hanh-chinh-tong-hop-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-tai-ho-chi-minh-job344398
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch Vụ A Choén
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch Vụ A Choén làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch Vụ A Choén
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Trang Thiết Bị Nha Khoa (DOE)
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Trang Thiết Bị Nha Khoa (DOE) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Trang Thiết Bị Nha Khoa (DOE)
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Shinhan Vietnam Finance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Hạn nộp: 22/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ICAR Việt Nam
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty TNHH ICAR Việt Nam làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ICAR Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Shinhan Vietnam Finance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu
Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Khách Sạn A25
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Tập đoàn Khách Sạn A25 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Tập đoàn Khách Sạn A25
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Shinhan Vietnam Finance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu
Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Shinhan Vietnam Finance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu
Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu
Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ Icancam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC
Tuyển Kỹ sư hiện trường CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG QUÝ LỘC
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Còn 99 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TAHK Foundation
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp TAHK Foundation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TAHK Foundation
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch Vụ A Choén
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch Vụ A Choén làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Dịch Vụ A Choén
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Trang Thiết Bị Nha Khoa (DOE)
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Trang Thiết Bị Nha Khoa (DOE) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Trang Thiết Bị Nha Khoa (DOE)
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Shinhan Vietnam Finance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Hạn nộp: 22/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ICAR Việt Nam
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty TNHH ICAR Việt Nam làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ICAR Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Shinhan Vietnam Finance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu
Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập đoàn Khách Sạn A25
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Tập đoàn Khách Sạn A25 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Tập đoàn Khách Sạn A25
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Shinhan Vietnam Finance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu
Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Shinhan Vietnam Finance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu
Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Đã hết hạn 10 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
14 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH VĂN HÓA TRUYỀN THÔNG CCSTAR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VĂN HÓA TRUYỀN THÔNG CCSTAR
12 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH GOLKING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GOLKING
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NƯỚC HOÀNG MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NƯỚC HOÀNG MINH
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG QUỐC TẾ VIỆT PHÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG QUỐC TẾ VIỆT PHÁP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty TNHH K O T I T I Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH K O T I T I Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 75 - 85 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
75 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Visaho làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Visaho
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Motives Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Motives Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI BLUE SEA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI BLUE SEA VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kengroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kengroup
7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ VỐN GÓP SHINE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ VỐN GÓP SHINE
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT THÀNH VINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT THÀNH VINH
Trên 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONEFIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONEFIN VIỆT NAM
25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Khoa Học Lan Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Khoa Học Lan Oanh
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Prudential Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Prudential Việt Nam
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Amazing Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 8 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Amazing Group
4 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Sunshine Paradise làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sunshine Paradise
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần TID làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần TID
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Aloha Thế Giới Chậu Cây làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Aloha Thế Giới Chậu Cây
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH PEACH CONSULTING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PEACH CONSULTING
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH IA-Data Tech Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công Ty TNHH IA-Data Tech Vietnam
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Dự Án Core Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Dự Án Core Asia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Tiếp Thị Giải Trí Primagena & Cronus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tiếp Thị Giải Trí Primagena & Cronus
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm