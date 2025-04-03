Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Sales coordinator (ISM, HSM and Part)

• Communicate with customers via email, phone, and text; follow up to ensure satisfaction.

• Collect and organize sales information (CRM, Excel, etc.).

• Coordinate information flow between departments (Account, Logistics, Warehouse) of Division /Factory

• Manage customer complaints and report recurring issues.

• Schedule meetings and appointments with clients and sales team.

• Detailed communication during the interview

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Bachelor Diploma : Logistics or Order Processing

- Age: 24～26. Female

- Minimum 3 years work experience in Logistics or Order Processing job

- Excellent interpersonal skills and proficiency in English

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

- SALARY: Nego salary

- WORKING TIME: Monday - Friday: From 7:30 To 16:30 và Thứ 7 cách tuần

- Full 13 monthly salary

- Review salary per year

- Holidays days-off according to VN labor law and summer holidays according to company law.

- Health check once a year

- Bonus for birthdays, party events, and year-end parties

- Travel and lunch allowance

- Training in foreign (Thailand, Singapore,...)

- Dynamic environment, many opportunities to learn and develop your career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

