Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 59 Street 28, An Phu An Khanh Urban Area, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp

1. Operational Support:

o Assist in creating and implementing weekly, monthly, and quarterly plans.

o Monitor and report work progress across departments to the Director.

2. Data Analysis and Reporting:

o Collect and analyze data to support decision-making.

o Prepare and present reports on departmental performance.

3. Policy and Progress Management:

o Assist in developing and implementing company policies.

o Ensure departments follow timelines and operational guidelines.

4. Market Research and Product Development:

o Conduct market research and competitor analysis.

o Propose and support the development of new products and services.

5. Improvement and Expansion:

o Monitor existing products and suggest improvements.

o Support new project planning and business expansion initiatives.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

1. Education:

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Marketing, or related fields.

2. Skills:

· Proficient in English.

· Strong planning and organizational skills.

· Competent in data analysis and reporting.

· Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

3. Experience:

· At least 1–2 years of experience in a related field.

4. Other requirements:

· Creative thinking, agility, and market sensitivity.

· Ability to work independently and handle high-pressure situations.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

· Salary: Negotiable based on competency and experience.

· Welfare: Social insurance, 13th-month salary, holiday bonuses, and other company policies.

· Work environment: Professional, dynamic, with opportunities for personal development and career advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

