Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

Hành chính tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 59 Street 28, An Phu An Khanh Urban Area, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

1. Operational Support:
o Assist in creating and implementing weekly, monthly, and quarterly plans.
o Monitor and report work progress across departments to the Director.
2. Data Analysis and Reporting:
o Collect and analyze data to support decision-making.
o Prepare and present reports on departmental performance.
3. Policy and Progress Management:
o Assist in developing and implementing company policies.
o Ensure departments follow timelines and operational guidelines.
4. Market Research and Product Development:
o Conduct market research and competitor analysis.
o Propose and support the development of new products and services.
5. Improvement and Expansion:
o Monitor existing products and suggest improvements.
o Support new project planning and business expansion initiatives.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education:
· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Marketing, or related fields.
2. Skills:
· Proficient in English.
· Strong planning and organizational skills.
· Competent in data analysis and reporting.
· Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
3. Experience:
· At least 1–2 years of experience in a related field.
4. Other requirements:
· Creative thinking, agility, and market sensitivity.
· Ability to work independently and handle high-pressure situations.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

· Salary: Negotiable based on competency and experience.
· Welfare: Social insurance, 13th-month salary, holiday bonuses, and other company policies.
· Work environment: Professional, dynamic, with opportunities for personal development and career advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP DOUM PALM

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 59 Street 28, An Phu An Khanh Urban Area, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

