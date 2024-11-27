Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi tiết

The day-to-day responsibilities

In general, Marketing Assistant is responsible supporting Brand Team for planning, organizing, managing and coordinating various types of events both external and internal from end to end.

Overall operation of event from taking brief to agency bidding, implementation and evaluation: Liaise with relevant sales, marketing, medical, and other cross functions to ensure understanding of, and the smooth delivery of, the requirements for each assigned event.

Ensure procedural as well as company regulation regarding to event

Lead agency to ensure the quality of job to be delivered to meet the expectation: to source, appoint, liaise and manage venues, event contractors and suppliers

Collaborate with Marketing to implement cross TA events (CV-CNS & WH)

Responsibility on payment process and magage cost to ensure running on progress

Support Brand team on developing promotional materials as Brand request