Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang

Hành chính tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Chi tiết
The day-to-day responsibilities
In general, Marketing Assistant is responsible supporting Brand Team for planning, organizing, managing and coordinating various types of events both external and internal from end to end.
Overall operation of event from taking brief to agency bidding, implementation and evaluation: Liaise with relevant sales, marketing, medical, and other cross functions to ensure understanding of, and the smooth delivery of, the requirements for each assigned event.
Ensure procedural as well as company regulation regarding to event
Lead agency to ensure the quality of job to be delivered to meet the expectation: to source, appoint, liaise and manage venues, event contractors and suppliers
Collaborate with Marketing to implement cross TA events (CV-CNS & WH)
Responsibility on payment process and magage cost to ensure running on progress
Support Brand team on developing promotional materials as Brand request

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu cầu
Job qualification & requirements
Bachelor's degree
Minimum 1 years in a management role in bio/pharmaceuticals, biotechnology or life sciences industry is desired
Control agency
vendor: Ability to develop relationships at senior levels and support the management of and interaction with agencies
Communication: High level of interpersonal and communication skills, with attendees, speaker, KOL, suppliers and internal team
Marketing: Fundamental marketing knowledge
Planning, time management and organization skills
Negotiation skills: getting the best deal(s)
Good manner in English
Have a good level of skills and expertise in using MS

Tại Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quyền lợi
- Allowance
- Health care Insurance
- 21 days annual leave
- Bonuses on special occasions

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang

Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dược Phẩm Sang

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 77 Trần Khánh Dư, Phường Tân Định, Quận 1, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

