Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Hỗ trợ kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Monitor and follow up monthly sales results.
- Track and support dealer operations to achieve assigned sales KPIs.
- Analyze market demand and competitor activities.
- Propose appropriate order volumes and color to adapt market demand.
- Collaborate with related departments and Isuzu affiliates to implement sales activities.
- Prepare and submit reports to upper management.
- Coordinate with relevant departments to organize events.
- Conduct regular visits to customers to gather and update market information.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: Bachelor's degree or higher in Automotive Engineering, Economics, or International Business,....
- Education:
- Experience: Have from 1 year of experience in sales operations or planning in the Passenger Car
- Experience:
- English: Fluent in speaking and writing, or TOEIC score above 600.
- English:
- Computer Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office. Knowledge of Power BI is a plus.
- Computer Skills
- Personality & skills: Strong presentation skills, logical and strategic thinking. Ability to drive a car is an advantage.
- Personality & skills:

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 695 Quang Trung, Ward 8, Go Vap District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

