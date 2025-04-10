Tuyển Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Hỗ trợ kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Monitor and follow up monthly sales results.

- Track and support dealer operations to achieve assigned sales KPIs.

- Analyze market demand and competitor activities.

- Propose appropriate order volumes and color to adapt market demand.

- Collaborate with related departments and Isuzu affiliates to implement sales activities.

- Prepare and submit reports to upper management.

- Coordinate with relevant departments to organize events.

- Conduct regular visits to customers to gather and update market information.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: Bachelor’s degree or higher in Automotive Engineering, Economics, or International Business,....

- Experience: Have from 1 year of experience in sales operations or planning in the Passenger Car

- English: Fluent in speaking and writing, or TOEIC score above 600.

- Computer Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office. Knowledge of Power BI is a plus.

- Personality & skills: Strong presentation skills, logical and strategic thinking. Ability to drive a car is an advantage.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

