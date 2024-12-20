Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 13, tòa văn phòng, Lotte Mall Hà Nội, số 272 Võ Chí Công, phường Phú Thượng, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Check Moin Air documents and relevant term of the contract, other related documents to ensure the supporting documents for accounting are in line with tax regulation, relevant law and company policy.

Prepare AP reports on SAP and reconciling transactions for month-end closing.

Prepare payment lists and submit payment documents to Treasury team before Tuesday and Thursday weekly to ensure payment to vendors on time.

Check, compare debt report and confirm debts with supplier annually.

Monitor contract file and follow up status, situation and term of the contract.

Monitor advances and deposits and remind relevant departments.

Collect and ensure receipts/invoices of all payables/expenses to be properly documented according to the procedures set by company.

Guide and support other departments how to booking expense and complete documents to payment vendors for business operation smooth.

Manage, storage, arrange accounting document scientifically and most carefully

Provide supporting documentation for audit.

Reconcile vendor statement and correct discrepancies.

Offer solutions to solve problems, report higher management when needed.

Support to do all financial reports and analysis, perform other duties CFO, Chief Accountant assign.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

Strong understanding of financial reporting standards and consolidated financial statements

Has experience working in the same business (real estate investor, shopping mall or retails) is an advantage.

Proficiency in SAP systems.

High attention to detail.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary, team-building, annual leave, etc.

Insurance: Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, health care Insurance.

Provide 1 meal at Company Canteen per Day

