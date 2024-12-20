Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Kế toán thanh toán

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thanh toán Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 13, tòa văn phòng, Lotte Mall Hà Nội, số 272 Võ Chí Công, phường Phú Thượng, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Check Moin Air documents and relevant term of the contract, other related documents to ensure the supporting documents for accounting are in line with tax regulation, relevant law and company policy.
Prepare AP reports on SAP and reconciling transactions for month-end closing.
Prepare payment lists and submit payment documents to Treasury team before Tuesday and Thursday weekly to ensure payment to vendors on time.
Check, compare debt report and confirm debts with supplier annually.
Monitor contract file and follow up status, situation and term of the contract.
Monitor advances and deposits and remind relevant departments.
Collect and ensure receipts/invoices of all payables/expenses to be properly documented according to the procedures set by company.
Guide and support other departments how to booking expense and complete documents to payment vendors for business operation smooth.
Manage, storage, arrange accounting document scientifically and most carefully
Provide supporting documentation for audit.
Reconcile vendor statement and correct discrepancies.
Offer solutions to solve problems, report higher management when needed.
Support to do all financial reports and analysis, perform other duties CFO, Chief Accountant assign.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.
Strong understanding of financial reporting standards and consolidated financial statements
Has experience working in the same business (real estate investor, shopping mall or retails) is an advantage.
Proficiency in SAP systems.
High attention to detail.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary, team-building, annual leave, etc.
Insurance: Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, health care Insurance.
Provide 1 meal at Company Canteen per Day

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

CÔNG TY TNHH LOTTE PROPERTIES HÀ NỘI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 683 Lạc Long Quân, Phường Phú Thượng, Quận Tây Hồ, Thanh phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-thanh-toan-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job271372
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán BIM Group Quảng Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 8 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 59 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán BIM Group Quảng Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 8 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN SADO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN SADO
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH MEIJIBIO VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEIJIBIO VIETNAM
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty TNHH Sunhouse Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sunhouse Việt Nam
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Tiếp thị số Tô Quà
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH ROYALMAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ROYALMAN
17 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SAVIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SAVIS
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Dịch vụ TSG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Dịch vụ TSG
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty TNHH Gcoop Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Gcoop Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRỰC TUYẾN ỐC TA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRỰC TUYẾN ỐC TA
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Sáng Tạo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Sáng Tạo
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP OMEGA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP OMEGA VIỆT NAM
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Danko Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu Danko Group
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP OMEGA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP OMEGA VIỆT NAM
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán SSSTUTTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu SSSTUTTER
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUVATOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EDUVATOR
18 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ QUANG ANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ QUANG ANH
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đất Vàng Phú Cường làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đất Vàng Phú Cường
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Imexco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh - Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Imexco Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP OMEGA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP OMEGA VIỆT NAM
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty cổ phần Vườn thời đại việt nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Vườn thời đại việt nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty TNHH Hoei VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Hoei VN
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Onsen Fuji làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Onsen Fuji
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT CHÍNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT CHÍNH PHÁT
13 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÉP VIỆT XÔ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÉP VIỆT XÔ HÀ NỘI
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Phúc Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Phúc Bình
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Thông Tin Và Hạ Tầng Truyền Dẫn Vinitis làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Thông Tin Và Hạ Tầng Truyền Dẫn Vinitis
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội - Công Ty Quản Lý Tài Sản Viettel
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty TNHH Home & Health MH VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 24 Triệu Công ty TNHH Home & Health MH VINA
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm