Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 12, Toà nhà Diamond Flower, Số 48, Đường Lê Văn Lương, Khu Đô thị mới N1, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Who we are?
Our mission is to empower Vietnamese organizations on their digital transformation journey. Through innovative software solutions, we enable our clients to achieve outstanding results with optimized resources, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and contributing to the growth of Vietnam’s digital economy.
To become the leading trusted partner in Vietnam’s digital transformation, providing innovative solutions that enable secure and efficient data connectivity for businesses, driving the growth of the digital economy.
Job description
We are seeking a Business Analyst who will play a pivotal role in steering successful projects with their software production understanding prowess.
Your ability to translate complex business needs into precise requirements, understand stakeholder needs, manage project scope, and deliver on time will be crucial. You will be the key to ensuring our projects align with our strategic goals. With your Agile experience and analytical skills, you will be a driving force behind our business achievements.
If you are proactive and driven to excel, join us in this impactful role to propel our growth and success.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficiency in Agile methodologies and tools.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Sharp analytical mindset with a keen eye for detail.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Computer Science, or related field (preferred).
Good presentation and client relations, as well as oral and written communication skills
Willing to learn new things and take ownership
Experiences in law/finance business/business analysis
At least 2 years of experience
Demonstrates basic knowledge of- Data Architecture of system and basic SQL.
Proficient in drawing Entity-Relationship Models.
Proficient in using various tools for designing prototypes and diagrams (e.g., Axure, Figma, Balsamiq Mockup, Visio...);
Understanding of applications interfaces between life system and other corporate systems

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive salary: Fixed salary + bonus based on performance (10% - 40% of fixed salary), discussed during interview.
• 13th month salary and year-end bonus of 1-2 months salary depending on the company's business situation during the year.
• Salary increases regime is reviewed periodically
• Provide Laptop & Screens for working.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance regimes according to State regulations
• Premium health care insurance for you.
• Free annual health check.
• Participate in annual company travel domestically and internationally
• Bonus policy: Bonuses for holidays, New Year, birthdays, weddings, funerals, illnesses... + seniority bonus + other bonuses according to current regulations - Company.
• Professional, friendly working environment, stable and long-term work.
• Training in professional skills and skills necessary for the job.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 11, Tầng 12, tòa nhà Diamond Flower, số 48 đường Lê Văn Lương, Khu đô thị mới N1, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-15-20-trieu-vnd-tai-ha-noi-job331373
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 106 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 31/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 196 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Tuyển Buồng phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Long An Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Tuyển Nhân viên Telesale Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Compass Travel Vietnam
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Compass Travel Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên 2NF SOFTWARE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu 2NF SOFTWARE COMPANY LIMITED
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ RUBICON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ RUBICON
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tap Hospitality Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tap Hospitality Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH City Ascom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 80 Triệu Công ty TNHH City Ascom Việt Nam
Tới 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Chăn Nuôi C.P Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Chăn Nuôi C.P Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Giáo dục AES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Giáo dục AES
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 13 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X
Trên 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X
18 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên FiinGroup JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 23 Triệu FiinGroup JSC
11 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Gia tăng MobiFone làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Gia tăng MobiFone
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên FiinGroup JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu FiinGroup JSC
13 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC
20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp Weldcom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp Weldcom
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO VÀ THIẾT KẾ AWE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO VÀ THIẾT KẾ AWE
14 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên A.N.LAB (Công ty CP Trung tâm nghiên cứu A.N) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận A.N.LAB (Công ty CP Trung tâm nghiên cứu A.N)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty CP Vexere làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Vexere
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Tài chính DCV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Tài chính DCV
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MELROSEKOREA VIET NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MELROSEKOREA VIET NAM
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên EZTech & CDT Games Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu EZTech & CDT Games Studio
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần K. Hệ thống
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH VÀ XÂY DỰNG NAM THANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH VÀ XÂY DỰNG NAM THANH
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADON VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADON VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm