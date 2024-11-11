Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Eight One International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc: 68 - 70 Nguyễn Ngọc Phương, Phường 19, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Develop, customize, and maintain websites and applications using PHP and Drupal.

Collaborate with design and development teams to integrate front-end elements with server-side logic.

Create and optimize CMS modules, themes, and plugins to enhance functionality and user experience.

Conduct code reviews and perform quality assurance to ensure the performance, scalability, and security of applications.

Debug, troubleshoot, and resolve application issues and bugs as they arise.

Contribute to planning and design sessions to support the overall architecture and improve CMS functionality.

Write clear and concise documentation for code and development processes.

Three to six years of experience as a PHP Developer.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Have experience with Drupal, including module and theme development.

Strong knowledge of PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and MySQL.

Experience with CMS (Content Management Systems) customization, plugin/module creation, and theme design.

Familiarity with other CMS platforms and frameworks is a plus.

Solid understanding of web application security, performance optimization, and responsive design.

Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work both independently and in a team environment.

Competitive Salary;

Successful candidates will be able to sign a labor contract immediately, no need to go through a probationary period;

Salary shall be discussed during the interview;

Monthly working allowance when working at client's office;

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday);

Friendly, professional and open working environment;

Premium Heath Care Insurance 24/7 for Key Person;

Happy hour and Events, Birthday, Year End Party;

Labor Contract, Social insurance as Labor Law.

