Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Eight One International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Eight One International
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Eight One International

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Eight One International

Mức lương
20 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 68

- 70 Nguyễn Ngọc Phương, Phường 19, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Develop, customize, and maintain websites and applications using PHP and Drupal.
Collaborate with design and development teams to integrate front-end elements with server-side logic.
Create and optimize CMS modules, themes, and plugins to enhance functionality and user experience.
Conduct code reviews and perform quality assurance to ensure the performance, scalability, and security of applications.
Debug, troubleshoot, and resolve application issues and bugs as they arise.
Contribute to planning and design sessions to support the overall architecture and improve CMS functionality.
Write clear and concise documentation for code and development processes.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Three to six years of experience as a PHP Developer.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Have experience with Drupal, including module and theme development.
Strong knowledge of PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and MySQL.
Experience with CMS (Content Management Systems) customization, plugin/module creation, and theme design.
Familiarity with other CMS platforms and frameworks is a plus.
Solid understanding of web application security, performance optimization, and responsive design.
Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work both independently and in a team environment.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Eight One International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary;
Successful candidates will be able to sign a labor contract immediately, no need to go through a probationary period;
Salary shall be discussed during the interview;
Monthly working allowance when working at client's office;
5 working days per week (Monday-Friday);
Friendly, professional and open working environment;
Premium Heath Care Insurance 24/7 for Key Person;
Happy hour and Events, Birthday, Year End Party;
Labor Contract, Social insurance as Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Eight One International

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Eight One International

Công Ty TNHH Eight One International

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

