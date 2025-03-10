Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

IT Helpdesk cum Admin Support

Location: CTM Complex, 139 Cau Giay, Hanoi

Salary: 8,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND per month

Working Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Monday – Friday)

Position Overview:

We are seeking a skilled and proactive IT Helpdesk Support professional to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for providing first-line technical support to ensure the smooth functioning of our company's IT infrastructure. You will address IT-related issues, troubleshoot hardware and software problems, and assist in maintaining our systems and network. Administrative tasks may be required occasionally to support the overall office functions, but the primary focus of this role will be IT support.

Key Responsibilities:

1. IT Helpdesk Support:

Provide first-line support for hardware, software, and network issues within the company.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to computers, printers, and other IT equipment.

Set up and configure new workstations, including software installation and user account creation.

Manage the company's IT inventory, ensuring all equipment is up to date and functioning properly.

Monitor network performance and assist in resolving connectivity issues.

Provide support for internal software applications, ensuring smooth and effective usage.

Assist in maintaining the company's cybersecurity and data protection measures.

Document issues, solutions, and troubleshooting processes for future reference.

2. IT System Maintenance:

Perform routine checks on systems, networks, and hardware to prevent issues.

Update and patch software and hardware to maintain the security and efficiency of IT resources.

Backup critical data and assist in disaster recovery efforts if required.

3. Administrative Support (Secondary):

Assist with IT-related administrative tasks such as user account management and documentation.

Support in the coordination of office IT assets, including ordering equipment and managing IT resources.

Help with minor office administrative tasks as needed, including filing and organizing office IT records.

Requirements:

Proven experience in IT support, helpdesk, or administrative roles.

Basic knowledge of IT troubleshooting, hardware/software, and network configurations.

Strong organizational and multitasking skills.

Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English (preferred).

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills.

A positive, proactive, and service-oriented attitude.

Relevant certifications (e.g., CompTIA A+, Network+, or similar) is a plus but not mandatory.

Benefits:

Competitive salary range of 8,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND.

Professional development and training opportunities.

Dynamic and collaborative work environment.

