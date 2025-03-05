Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 25A Kỳ Đồng Street, Ward 9,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Software Developer experienced in Angular, ReactJS, Ionic Framework, ideal candidate should have expertise in integrating native functionalities into hybrid mobile applications and creating efficient, reusable, and optimized plugins from scratch.
Develop, maintain, and enhance cross-platform applications using Angular (v15+) for both web and mobile experiences.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient TypeScript code.
Follow design patterns and best practices to create scalable, maintainable, and efficient code.
Identify, debug, and resolve platform-specific issues related to performance, security, and compatibility across web and mobile environments to ensure a smooth user experience.
Optimize application performance for better user experience.
Collaborate with UX/UI designers and backend developers to create seamless applications.
Follow best practices in frontend development, including component-based architecture and state management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of experience in Angular, React
Strong proficiency in of TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS/SCSS
Experience with RxJS, NgRx, or other state management libraries.
Strong understanding of native SDK integration, bridging JavaScript with native code, and handling asynchronous operations.
Experience in debugging native issues and optimizing performance for hybrid apps.
Experience with software design patterns and best practices in frontend development.
Understanding of mobile and web security best practices and data privacy regulation.
Nice to Have:
Experience with React and its ecosystem.
Knowledge of Native mobile development (Android/iOS).
Experience with Ionic framework for mobile app development.
Understanding of Firebase services such as authentication, Firestore, or push notifications.
Experience in building and deploying hybrid mobile applications.
Knowledge of developing custom Capacitor and Cordova plugin

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary
Fully payment for social insurance
14 annual leaves day
Company provided laptop
Free snack,drink, coffee,...
Performance Bonus + Holiday Bonus
Young and dynamic team

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 64 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đakao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí m

