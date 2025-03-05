Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 25A Kỳ Đồng Street, Ward 9,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a Software Developer experienced in Angular, ReactJS, Ionic Framework, ideal candidate should have expertise in integrating native functionalities into hybrid mobile applications and creating efficient, reusable, and optimized plugins from scratch.
Develop, maintain, and enhance cross-platform applications using Angular (v15+) for both web and mobile experiences.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient TypeScript code.
Follow design patterns and best practices to create scalable, maintainable, and efficient code.
Identify, debug, and resolve platform-specific issues related to performance, security, and compatibility across web and mobile environments to ensure a smooth user experience.
Optimize application performance for better user experience.
Collaborate with UX/UI designers and backend developers to create seamless applications.
Follow best practices in frontend development, including component-based architecture and state management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong proficiency in of TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS/SCSS
Experience with RxJS, NgRx, or other state management libraries.
Strong understanding of native SDK integration, bridging JavaScript with native code, and handling asynchronous operations.
Experience in debugging native issues and optimizing performance for hybrid apps.
Experience with software design patterns and best practices in frontend development.
Understanding of mobile and web security best practices and data privacy regulation.
Nice to Have:
Experience with React and its ecosystem.
Knowledge of Native mobile development (Android/iOS).
Experience with Ionic framework for mobile app development.
Understanding of Firebase services such as authentication, Firestore, or push notifications.
Experience in building and deploying hybrid mobile applications.
Knowledge of developing custom Capacitor and Cordova plugin
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Fully payment for social insurance
14 annual leaves day
Company provided laptop
Free snack,drink, coffee,...
Performance Bonus + Holiday Bonus
Young and dynamic team
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI