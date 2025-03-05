Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 25A Kỳ Đồng Street, Ward 9,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Software Developer experienced in Angular, ReactJS, Ionic Framework, ideal candidate should have expertise in integrating native functionalities into hybrid mobile applications and creating efficient, reusable, and optimized plugins from scratch.

Develop, maintain, and enhance cross-platform applications using Angular (v15+) for both web and mobile experiences.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient TypeScript code.

Follow design patterns and best practices to create scalable, maintainable, and efficient code.

Identify, debug, and resolve platform-specific issues related to performance, security, and compatibility across web and mobile environments to ensure a smooth user experience.

Optimize application performance for better user experience.

Collaborate with UX/UI designers and backend developers to create seamless applications.

Follow best practices in frontend development, including component-based architecture and state management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of experience in Angular, React

Strong proficiency in of TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS/SCSS

Experience with RxJS, NgRx, or other state management libraries.

Strong understanding of native SDK integration, bridging JavaScript with native code, and handling asynchronous operations.

Experience in debugging native issues and optimizing performance for hybrid apps.

Experience with software design patterns and best practices in frontend development.

Understanding of mobile and web security best practices and data privacy regulation.

Nice to Have:

Experience with React and its ecosystem.

Knowledge of Native mobile development (Android/iOS).

Experience with Ionic framework for mobile app development.

Understanding of Firebase services such as authentication, Firestore, or push notifications.

Experience in building and deploying hybrid mobile applications.

Knowledge of developing custom Capacitor and Cordova plugin

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary

Fully payment for social insurance

14 annual leaves day

Company provided laptop

Free snack,drink, coffee,...

Performance Bonus + Holiday Bonus

Young and dynamic team

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH

