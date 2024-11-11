Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 35 Đường 14, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Lập trình viên

We are looking for Unity Game Developer to join our new projects. Your main responsibility will be:

Is proficient with C++/C#

Have a solid understanding of the Unity game engine

Is very comfortable with modern version control systems (git)

Is competent with general game development concepts, including graphics development, game logic, communication with backend services, user interface development...



Have at least 1+ years of experience as a game developer

Having experience in C#, Particle Effect, Shader

Worked on self-developed SDK a plus

Successfully worked on and launched Puzzle or casual games;

Great programming thinking, powerful algorithms as plus



Salary:

100% salary during probation

13th-month salary

Performance bonus

Salary review at least one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution

Health & Insurance:

Social Health Unemployment Insurance

Premium health insurance

Annual health check-ups

Annual leave: 12-14 days

Working environment:

iMac provided.

Friendly and fun/ Coffee, tea, snack bar everyday/ Company trip, team building, monthly party, etc.

Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, running club,..);

Work with experienced & strong team;

Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments



