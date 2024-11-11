Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 35 Đường 14, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for Unity Game Developer to join our new projects. Your main responsibility will be:
Is proficient with C++/C#
Have a solid understanding of the Unity game engine
Is very comfortable with modern version control systems (git)
Is competent with general game development concepts, including graphics development, game logic, communication with backend services, user interface development...
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have at least 1+ years of experience as a game developer
Having experience in C#, Particle Effect, Shader
Worked on self-developed SDK a plus
Successfully worked on and launched Puzzle or casual games;
Great programming thinking, powerful algorithms as plus
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary:
100% salary during probation
13th-month salary
Performance bonus
Salary review at least one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution
Health & Insurance:
Social Health Unemployment Insurance
Premium health insurance
Annual health check-ups
Annual leave: 12-14 days
Working environment:
iMac provided.
Friendly and fun/ Coffee, tea, snack bar everyday/ Company trip, team building, monthly party, etc.
Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, running club,..);
Work with experienced & strong team;
Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
