Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Vietcap làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Manual Testing:

Design, develop, and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases based on project requirements and specifications. Identify, record, document thoroughly, and track bugs

Perform thorough regression testing when bugs are resolved

Collaborate with the development team to understand the functionality and provide timely feedback on issues and improvements

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes...

Participate in planning and executing all QA activities for software releases

Ensure compliance with quality standards and provide recommendations for process improvements.

2. Automation Testing for Web and Mobile:

Develop, maintain, and execute automated test s for mobile applications on both Android and iOS platforms using tools such as Appium

Ensure cross-browser and cross-platform compatibility through comprehensive testing

Integrate mobile and web automation tests into the CI/CD pipeline to ensure continuous quality.

3. Jenkins Pipeline Management:

Design, configure, and maintain Jenkins pipelines to automate the build, test, and deployment processes

Monitor Jenkins jobs and troubleshoot any build or deployment failures

Optimize Jenkins pipelines for performance and reliability

Ensure all automated testing processes are integrated seamlessly into the CI/CD pipeline.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related equivalent experience

Minimum requirement of 2+ years of experience in automation

Have experience or solid knowledge with at least one or more automation tools such as Cypress, Selenium, Puppeteer... and bug management tools such as Jira, Redmine, Azure Devops...

Hands-on experience with mobile automation testing for Android/iOS using tools such as Appium

Experience with Jenkins for CI/CD, including creating and maintaining Jenkins pipelines

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Understanding of the software development lifecycle and Agile/Scrum based testing, including peer review, test automation, continuous integration

(Preferable) Past experience in development related to securities market (stocks, bonds) and trading market (CFD, commodities) or critical system such as business cores / user-focused applications

Applicants are preferable with these traits: self-motivated, critical thinking and perfectionist.

Competitive Income.

Attractive Bonus's Policy.

Salary: attractive remuneration package.

Opportunity for promotion and career development.

Compulsory Insurance & full salary (Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance) based on the Labor Code and PVI premium health Insurance based on the Company & regulations.

11 Public holidays based on the Labor Code, 15-22 Annual leave days based on the Company & regulation, 5-year-employee has 1 more annual leave day.

Company Team Building Trip every year.

Participate in other Company activities: Sports, Family Day, Children & Day.

Training sponsorship programs: Securities certificates, Soft skills, Technical skills.

Professional and dynamic working environment.

Working time: 5 days/week (Monday to Friday).