Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Số 58, đường số 1, phường Trường Thọ, TP.Thủ Đức, TP. HCM, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Từ 1 Triệu
Contribute as a team member on development projects carrying out assigned responsibilities in a timely, diligent, safe, and professional manner.
Support the organization’s intellectual property strategy by documenting data and independent, unique and patentable ideas that results from experimentations and concept generation activities.
Implement task lists, estimate deliver assignments as functional specifications, quality standards and project schedules.
Ensure quality in a product’s design for usability, reliability, functionality, scalability, extensibility.
Research new technologies, multi-tasking on multiple web projects with other team members.
Contribute ideas to improve process and development practices.
Với Mức Lương Từ 1 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Competitive salary package based on your competence plus Annual Bonus and Project Performance Bonus.
“HIPTECH care” health insurance which is exclusive for HIPTECH employees.
12 Annual leave days.
Annual health check-up.
13th-month Salary.
Team-building activities and Company Trip
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Good at English in all 4 skills
Experience with ETL processes and tools. Experience with data orchestration tools.
Experience with SQL and data modeling.
Experience with Power-BI or other data visualization tools.
Basic knowledge of APIs and their integration with data systems
Ability to work with Snowflake or other cloud-based data platforms is a plus
Understanding of Python and machine learning concepts is a plus
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
