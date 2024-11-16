Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

Mức lương
Từ 1 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Số 58, đường số 1, phường Trường Thọ, TP.Thủ Đức, TP. HCM, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Từ 1 Triệu

Contribute as a team member on development projects carrying out assigned responsibilities in a timely, diligent, safe, and professional manner.
Support the organization’s intellectual property strategy by documenting data and independent, unique and patentable ideas that results from experimentations and concept generation activities.
Implement task lists, estimate deliver assignments as functional specifications, quality standards and project schedules.
Ensure quality in a product’s design for usability, reliability, functionality, scalability, extensibility.
Research new technologies, multi-tasking on multiple web projects with other team members.
Contribute ideas to improve process and development practices.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Be able to work on projects with international full-grown customers and exchange knowledge with specialists and experts from top IT corporations.
Competitive salary package based on your competence plus Annual Bonus and Project Performance Bonus.
“HIPTECH care” health insurance which is exclusive for HIPTECH employees.
12 Annual leave days.
Annual health check-up.
13th-month Salary.
Team-building activities and Company Trip

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At least 1 year of experience working as a DA.
Good at English in all 4 skills
Experience with ETL processes and tools. Experience with data orchestration tools.
Experience with SQL and data modeling.
Experience with Power-BI or other data visualization tools.
Basic knowledge of APIs and their integration with data systems
Ability to work with Snowflake or other cloud-based data platforms is a plus
Understanding of Python and machine learning concepts is a plus
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 63 Đường 37-CL, Phường Cát Lái, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-tu-1-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job268983
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Ambition Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Ambition Việt Nam
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Union Technology Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Union Technology Corporation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG BCONS Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG BCONS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH QuestX
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm