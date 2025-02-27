Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work directly client to implement features of system

Assist with application architecture design and implementation.

Develop web or app services and unit test

Adhere to and recommend improvements to project coding standards.

Work in a team environment with shared code; disciplined use of source code control and process documentation.

Solve technical problems

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in information technology, computer science, or related

At least 3-5 years’ experience as a NodeJS developer

Strong proficiency with JavaScript, typescript

Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as HTML5, and CSS3

Backend: NestJS, MySQL, Message broker (Artemis); Docker; Event Driven Architecture

Nice to have: React JS/ Angular/ VueJS

Good teamwork spirit and a willingness to understand the various roles played by fellow team members, logical thinking

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)

Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance,PTI insurance , annual company trip,…

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin