Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Work directly client to implement features of system
Assist with application architecture design and implementation.
Develop web or app services and unit test
Adhere to and recommend improvements to project coding standards.
Work in a team environment with shared code; disciplined use of source code control and process documentation.
Solve technical problems
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Degree in information technology, computer science, or related
At least 3-5 years’ experience as a NodeJS developer
Strong proficiency with JavaScript, typescript
Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as HTML5, and CSS3
Backend: NestJS, MySQL, Message broker (Artemis); Docker; Event Driven Architecture
Nice to have: React JS/ Angular/ VueJS
Good teamwork spirit and a willingness to understand the various roles played by fellow team members, logical thinking
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance,PTI insurance , annual company trip,…
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
