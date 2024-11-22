Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa Technopark, Vinhomes Oceanpark, Đa Tốn, Gia Lâm, Huyện Gia Lâm
Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Write test plans from the requirements, specifications and test strategies
- Able to self-study and analyze requirements
- Create and perform test scenarios whenever it is necessary to fit in the project planning
- Identify software defects and analyze the quality of projects and raise issues of quality with PM/QA Manager
- Report results to the QA Leader/QA Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
The ideal candidate will demonstrate the following skill set:
Have basic knowledge or experience of tester, test case,..
Have a good knowledge of web/mobile software development processes, familiar with Agile/SCRUM is plus
Can work full-time
English communication skills
Duration training: 2 months
Duration training
What You Will Learn:
Software development process: Scrum/Agile
Software testing life cycle (Functional test, Integration test, Regression Test, Smoke Test, User acceptance test)
Test Plan preparation
Test case preparation
Bug Reports
Test summary reports
Test management
Black box testing
Test execution
Test techniques
Hand-on real project testing task
Have basic knowledge or experience of tester, test case,..
Have a good knowledge of web/mobile software development processes, familiar with Agile/SCRUM is plus
Can work full-time
English communication skills
Duration training: 2 months
Duration training
What You Will Learn:
Software development process: Scrum/Agile
Software testing life cycle (Functional test, Integration test, Regression Test, Smoke Test, User acceptance test)
Test Plan preparation
Test case preparation
Bug Reports
Test summary reports
Test management
Black box testing
Test execution
Test techniques
Hand-on real project testing task
Tại Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Upto 10M
Salary:
To be trained by senior Tester/QA and high managers
To be considered signing an employee contract after finishing 2-3 months of training
Have a chance to do hands-on real projects with US/UK clients.
Attractive salary and bonus based on performance
Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance
An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment that works closely with international experts and joins conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies
Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations
Company trip, Team Building
Salary:
To be trained by senior Tester/QA and high managers
To be considered signing an employee contract after finishing 2-3 months of training
Have a chance to do hands-on real projects with US/UK clients.
Attractive salary and bonus based on performance
Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance
An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment that works closely with international experts and joins conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies
Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations
Company trip, Team Building
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI