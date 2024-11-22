Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Technopark, Vinhomes Oceanpark, Đa Tốn, Gia Lâm, Huyện Gia Lâm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Write test plans from the requirements, specifications and test strategies

- Able to self-study and analyze requirements

- Create and perform test scenarios whenever it is necessary to fit in the project planning

- Identify software defects and analyze the quality of projects and raise issues of quality with PM/QA Manager

- Report results to the QA Leader/QA Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

The ideal candidate will demonstrate the following skill set:

Have basic knowledge or experience of tester, test case,..

Have a good knowledge of web/mobile software development processes, familiar with Agile/SCRUM is plus

Can work full-time

English communication skills

Duration training: 2 months

What You Will Learn:

Software development process: Scrum/Agile

Software testing life cycle (Functional test, Integration test, Regression Test, Smoke Test, User acceptance test)

Test Plan preparation

Test case preparation

Bug Reports

Test summary reports

Test management

Black box testing

Test execution

Test techniques

Hand-on real project testing task

Tại Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Upto 10M

To be trained by senior Tester/QA and high managers

To be considered signing an employee contract after finishing 2-3 months of training

Have a chance to do hands-on real projects with US/UK clients.

Attractive salary and bonus based on performance

Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance

An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment that works closely with international experts and joins conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies

Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations

Company trip, Team Building

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech

