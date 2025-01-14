Tuyển Market Research Scandinavian Design Viet Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Market Research Scandinavian Design Viet Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Scandinavian Design Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 5A Hữu Nghị, Bình Hòa, Thuận An, Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for an experienced Sourcing Specialist with a deep understanding of the furniture industry, specifically in upholstery production. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the sourcing of materials, analyzing supplier quotations, and optimizing costs without compromising design quality. This role requires a proactive approach to supplier negotiation, cost management, and forecasting.
• Sourcing Materials & Suppliers: Identify and evaluate suppliers for upholstery and related materials, ensuring quality, cost-effectiveness, and reliability.
• Cost Analysis: Analyze Bills of Materials (BOM) and supplier cost quotations, benchmark costs, and recommend cost-saving initiatives without impacting design integrity.
• Supplier Negotiation: Lead negotiations with suppliers to secure favorable terms, ensuring competitive pricing while maintaining strong supplier relationships.
• Market Trends & Price Monitoring: Keep abreast of material price trends in the market, especially for fabrics, upholstery, and furniture components, to make informed sourcing decisions.
• Cost Optimization: Collaborate with technical team to provide cost reduction strategies, ensuring that any changes are aligned with the company’s quality standards and design intent.
• Stock Control & Forecasting: Manage and control fabric and material stock levels, forecasting demand to ensure optimal inventory levels without overstocking.
• Cost Control & Reporting: Maintain and control costing files, ensuring all material costs are accurately documented and monitored.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Scandinavian Design Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Scandinavian Design Viet Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Dong Nam Industrial Park, Cu Chi District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

