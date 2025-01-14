Tuyển Market Research Scandinavian Design Viet Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for an experienced Sourcing Specialist with a deep understanding of the furniture industry, specifically in upholstery production. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the sourcing of materials, analyzing supplier quotations, and optimizing costs without compromising design quality. This role requires a proactive approach to supplier negotiation, cost management, and forecasting.

• Sourcing Materials & Suppliers: Identify and evaluate suppliers for upholstery and related materials, ensuring quality, cost-effectiveness, and reliability.

• Cost Analysis: Analyze Bills of Materials (BOM) and supplier cost quotations, benchmark costs, and recommend cost-saving initiatives without impacting design integrity.

• Supplier Negotiation: Lead negotiations with suppliers to secure favorable terms, ensuring competitive pricing while maintaining strong supplier relationships.

• Market Trends & Price Monitoring: Keep abreast of material price trends in the market, especially for fabrics, upholstery, and furniture components, to make informed sourcing decisions.

• Cost Optimization: Collaborate with technical team to provide cost reduction strategies, ensuring that any changes are aligned with the company’s quality standards and design intent.

• Stock Control & Forecasting: Manage and control fabric and material stock levels, forecasting demand to ensure optimal inventory levels without overstocking.

• Cost Control & Reporting: Maintain and control costing files, ensuring all material costs are accurately documented and monitored.