Tuyển Market Research Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General description

Established in 2004 and licensed by the Vietnamese Government, Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) is a private school group with the national education system offering K-12 education programmes. At present, VAS is offering educational services to nearly 8,000 students from K through 12 at 6 campuses in Ho Chi Minh City.

About this job

Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) is seeking a proactive, strategic, and tech-savvy Microsoft Educational Solutions Specialist to lead digital learning initiatives across VAS. This role is responsible for driving the adoption and effective integration of Microsoft 365 tools to enhance both instruction and operational efficiency. The specialist will work closely with teachers, school leaders, and IT teams to ensure that technology is pedagogically sound, user-friendly, and scalable.

The ideal candidate is bilingual (English & Vietnamese), experienced in K-12 education, and skilled in instructional technology and change management. This role will require travel between multiple campuses and involve collaboration across departments to maximize technology’s impact on student learning.

Scope of the role