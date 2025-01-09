Tuyển Market Research Social Bella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Develop brand layout & product position at store level, from new & existing store based on historical, demands of customer needs, and market trends.

2. Develop layout for highlighted tables according to monthly campaign and stock level.

3. Identify potential brand/products and display volume for each stores' type.

4. Develop & manage implementation of process In Out brand until product level.

5. Manage plan & execution of displaying for near expired, slow moving, and overstock.

6. Ensure excellent operational display & stock for new store opening.

7. Partner with Commerce team to integrate merchandising, promotion and activation plans for offline stores.