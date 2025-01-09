Tuyển Market Research Social Bella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Social Bella Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th floor, 53
- 55
- 57 Pho Duc Chinh Str., Dist.1, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Develop brand layout & product position at store level, from new & existing store based on historical, demands of customer needs, and market trends.
2. Develop layout for highlighted tables according to monthly campaign and stock level.
3. Identify potential brand/products and display volume for each stores' type.
4. Develop & manage implementation of process In Out brand until product level.
5. Manage plan & execution of displaying for near expired, slow moving, and overstock.
6. Ensure excellent operational display & stock for new store opening.
7. Partner with Commerce team to integrate merchandising, promotion and activation plans for offline stores.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Having experience of min. 2 years in layout & planogram or visual merchandising
3. Having knowledge in Retail industry
4. Good communication, problem solving, and negotiation, analysis skills
5. Proficient in Microsoft applications especially Excel
Tại Social Bella Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Social Bella Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI