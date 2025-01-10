Tuyển Marketing Planner VF Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VF Asia Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
VF Asia Ltd.

Marketing Planner

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại VF Asia Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Friendship Tower, Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role & Responsibilities:
Position Definition (Key Purpose of the Position) :
• This junior-intermediate level position is responsible for analyzing, managing, and executing longer-term, strategic planning tasks
• As part of the role, this position is responsible for managing on time delivery, optimal margin delivery, fill rate considerations, executing in line with a sourcing strategy, and taking into account customer plans which consider inventory requirements.
• This position uses planning tools and information to find business solutions to resolve services issues such as demand shifts, capacity problems, raw material concerns and forecast variances or oversees the development and execution of vendor and seasonal financial plans, location plans, order quantities, replenishment plans and allocation of merchandise for a specific category of business to maximize sales and profitability to meet business objectives.
• To succeed, you will utilize both relationship building and strong analytical skill sets to drive decision making that ensures processes are integrated and aligned across all regions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VF Asia Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th month payment and annual incentive bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VF Asia Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VF Asia Ltd.

VF Asia Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 16th Floor, Friendship Tower, 31 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

