Tuyển Marketing Planner VF Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role & Responsibilities:

Position Definition (Key Purpose of the Position) :

• This junior-intermediate level position is responsible for analyzing, managing, and executing longer-term, strategic planning tasks

• As part of the role, this position is responsible for managing on time delivery, optimal margin delivery, fill rate considerations, executing in line with a sourcing strategy, and taking into account customer plans which consider inventory requirements.

• This position uses planning tools and information to find business solutions to resolve services issues such as demand shifts, capacity problems, raw material concerns and forecast variances or oversees the development and execution of vendor and seasonal financial plans, location plans, order quantities, replenishment plans and allocation of merchandise for a specific category of business to maximize sales and profitability to meet business objectives.

• To succeed, you will utilize both relationship building and strong analytical skill sets to drive decision making that ensures processes are integrated and aligned across all regions.