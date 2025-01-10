Tuyển Marketing Planner VF Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại VF Asia Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Friendship Tower, Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role & Responsibilities:
Position Definition (Key Purpose of the Position) :
• This junior-intermediate level position is responsible for analyzing, managing, and executing longer-term, strategic planning tasks
• As part of the role, this position is responsible for managing on time delivery, optimal margin delivery, fill rate considerations, executing in line with a sourcing strategy, and taking into account customer plans which consider inventory requirements.
• This position uses planning tools and information to find business solutions to resolve services issues such as demand shifts, capacity problems, raw material concerns and forecast variances or oversees the development and execution of vendor and seasonal financial plans, location plans, order quantities, replenishment plans and allocation of merchandise for a specific category of business to maximize sales and profitability to meet business objectives.
• To succeed, you will utilize both relationship building and strong analytical skill sets to drive decision making that ensures processes are integrated and aligned across all regions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại VF Asia Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month payment and annual incentive bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VF Asia Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
