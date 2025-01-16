Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Specialty Bolt And Screw Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Overview:

We are seeking an experienced Senior Planner to join our team in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The ideal candidate will excel in planning and inventory management, leveraging their expertise in MPS/MRP planning, ERP systems, and Microsoft Excel to ensure efficient operations. Strong English communication skills and a proactive, problem-solving attitude are essential for success in this role.

We are seeking an experienced Senior Planner

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop, maintain, and execute Production Scheduling and Material Requirements Planning to ensure optimal inventory levels and timely order fulfillment.

• Utilize the company’s Planning system to review and act on Purchase and Production Proposals, and monitor Shortage reports.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams across global operations, including purchasing, production, and logistics.

• Conduct data analysis and generate reports using advanced Microsoft Excel functions to support decision-making.

• Continuously improve planning processes to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs.

• Communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders in English to ensure seamless coordination and information sharing.