Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Goldwind International Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Goldwind International Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Hành chính tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại Công Ty TNHH Goldwind International Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Đào Duy Anh, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Perform administrative and clerical tasks for the company.
Participate in attendance tracking, training, etc.
Manage and inventory company equipment, office supplies, laptops, customer gifts, etc.
Manage company apartments and cars.
Supervise work permits and visas for foreign employees.
Monitor attendance, work schedules, and business trips of other departments.
Settle accounts with service providers for the company.
Oversee booking of flights, business cars, and hotels for employees on business trips.
Draft usage guidelines for company resources as required.
Prepare monthly, quarterly, and periodic reports as required.
Be ready to travel between the HCM and Hanoi offices as needed.
Perform other tasks as directed by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No experience required.
Proficient in office software (Word, Excel, Powerpoint).
Good writing and communication skills.
Fluent in Chinese and English
Dynamic, enthusiastic, highly responsible.
Able to work independently and in a team.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Goldwind International Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for ability.
Enjoy full benefits according to labor law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance).
Participate in teambuilding activities, travel, vacation.
Receive advanced training.
Dynamic, professional, friendly working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Goldwind International Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: #10-11.02, tầng 10-11, Worc@Q2, số 21, đường Võ Trường Toản, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

