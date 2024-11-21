Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Goldwind International Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Đào Duy Anh, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Perform administrative and clerical tasks for the company.

Participate in attendance tracking, training, etc.

Manage and inventory company equipment, office supplies, laptops, customer gifts, etc.

Manage company apartments and cars.

Supervise work permits and visas for foreign employees.

Monitor attendance, work schedules, and business trips of other departments.

Settle accounts with service providers for the company.

Oversee booking of flights, business cars, and hotels for employees on business trips.

Draft usage guidelines for company resources as required.

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and periodic reports as required.

Be ready to travel between the HCM and Hanoi offices as needed.

Perform other tasks as directed by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No experience required.

Proficient in office software (Word, Excel, Powerpoint).

Good writing and communication skills.

Fluent in Chinese and English

Dynamic, enthusiastic, highly responsible.

Able to work independently and in a team.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Goldwind International Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for ability.

Enjoy full benefits according to labor law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance).

Participate in teambuilding activities, travel, vacation.

Receive advanced training.

Dynamic, professional, friendly working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Goldwind International Việt Nam

