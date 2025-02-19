Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: A10

- 11, Đường 1, KCN Tân Kim, Kizuna 2, Cần Giuộc, Huyện Cần Giuộc

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Create a list of tools and machines for each product code with the corresponding cycle time. Establish a database and a matrix of machines and equipment to calculate the capacity demand and actual capacity.
2. Calculate the machine usage time and tool usage time for each product code according to each production order and the scheduling plan at the beginning of the month for the Manager and Supervisor.
3. Plan the machine operation for each product code and coordinate daily machine scheduling. Monitor the actual implementation of production orders on the line and adjust the plan as needed.
4. Detail the scheduling and machine usage into specific data dashboards daily, weekly, and monthly.
5. Continuously update the use of replacement machines and tools from technicians and engineers to update the machine matrix and tool matrix.
6. Handle local issues with machinery and tools with production planning staff and production supervisors, ensuring the maintenance of production and delivery times.
7. Receive urgent order information from the planning department and adjust the scheduling plan to fit the new schedule.
8. Report the status of production orders: disruptions affecting OTD (On-Time Delivery), productivity, and reasons for disruptions to the Manager, Supervisor, and Line Leader daily. Develop improvement plans for local machine shortages and contingency production plans.
9. Create a list of machine lines that are at risk of capacity shortage compared to the plan and send it to the Manager at the beginning of the month. Advise on the purchase of additional machinery and equipment monthly to meet the production plan for the next 3 months.
10. Meet compliance with quality requirements for each product number during the production process.
11. Optimize 4M in production operations.
12. Control labor safety during production (people & equipment).
13. Support Technican team in defining machines/toold for each parts.
14. Support Planning team member for others works.
15. Other tasks as requested by management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Skilled in creating forms and tables for management and statistics.
2. College or higher, planning.
3. Have a progressive spirit, always learning, able to work independently, have a high sense of discipline.
4. Have good memory, careful, meticulous, enthusiastic in work, honest, confident.
5. Have a spirit of supporting colleagues in the company.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Have Sundays and Saturdays off every other week.
2. Bonus for holidays, 13th month, bonus for annual business and tourism activities,....
3. Birthdays, monthly events,....
4. Insurance regimes under labor law,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Airspeed Manufacturing Việt Nam

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: A10-A11, KCN Tân Kim, Cần Giuộc, Long An

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

