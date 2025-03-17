Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Point Avenue làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Trung tâm Tiếng Anh - Point Avenue - Cơ sở Cầu Giấy, Vũ Phạm Hàm, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc

Point Avenue is a character development-focused ed-tech company based in Hanoi, Vietnam. To engage the youth and raise awareness on the issue of sustainability across Vietnam through a public speaking event, Point Avenue Vietnam, with the patronage of Netflix and the US Embassy, organizesSpeak to Inspire, Vietnam. All the activities will help the participants enhance their public speaking, debating skills and develop community-led initiatives, sustainability, and cultural appreciation.

Location:

Cau Giay Campus: 2nd & 3rd floor CT1 Building, Yen Hoa Park View, Cau Giay Dist., Ha Noi

Long Bien Campus: 60 Chu Huy Man St., Sai Dong New Urban Area, Long Bien Dist., Ha Noi

JOB DESCRIPTIONS:

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- GOOD ENGLISH COMMUNICATION

- FRESHERS ARE WELCOME

- Bachelor's degree

- Strong translation and problem-solving skills.

- Ability to work under high pressure and target.

- High customer service mindset.

- Well team-player

Quyền Lợi

- Termly Sales commissions (three times per year)

- Annual Performance Bonus

- 25+ paid leave days per year

- Premium healthcare insurance

- Team building and other activities

- International professional working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin