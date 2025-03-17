Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Point Avenue làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Point Avenue làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu

Point Avenue
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Point Avenue

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Point Avenue

Mức lương
Đến 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Trung tâm Tiếng Anh

- Point Avenue

- Cơ sở Cầu Giấy, Vũ Phạm Hàm, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 12 Triệu

Point Avenue is a character development-focused ed-tech company based in Hanoi, Vietnam. To engage the youth and raise awareness on the issue of sustainability across Vietnam through a public speaking event, Point Avenue Vietnam, with the patronage of Netflix and the US Embassy, organizesSpeak to Inspire, Vietnam. All the activities will help the participants enhance their public speaking, debating skills and develop community-led initiatives, sustainability, and cultural appreciation.
Location:
Cau Giay Campus: 2nd & 3rd floor CT1 Building, Yen Hoa Park View, Cau Giay Dist., Ha Noi
Long Bien Campus: 60 Chu Huy Man St., Sai Dong New Urban Area, Long Bien Dist., Ha Noi
JOB DESCRIPTIONS:

Với Mức Lương Đến 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- GOOD ENGLISH COMMUNICATION
- FRESHERS ARE WELCOME
- Bachelor's degree
- Strong translation and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work under high pressure and target.
- High customer service mindset.
- Well team-player

Tại Point Avenue Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Termly Sales commissions (three times per year)
- Annual Performance Bonus
- 25+ paid leave days per year
- Premium healthcare insurance
- Team building and other activities
- International professional working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Point Avenue

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Point Avenue

Point Avenue

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 3 Vũ Phạm Hàm, Yên Hoà, Cầu Giấy Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

