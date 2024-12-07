Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Vietfood làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

Expected salary: negotiable salary, plus attractive bonus based on company's performance.

Job description:

International sale and sourcing

· Research and develop international markets, Research new products and new suppliers.

· Care, promote and develop the existing customers and markets.

· Prepare sales and marketing materials including company profile, proposals, quotations, and website.

· Receive customer requirements, prepare quotations, draft, and review contracts, manage export contracts.

· Make contacts and negotiate with suppliers and customers, building relationships with customers and suppliers.

· Coordinate with suppliers to deploy orders, track orders and payment schedules, collect customer payments.

· Handling problems arising from goods that do not meet the order requirements.

Admin

· Follow up the contract performance until the goods are cleared.

· Check the suitability of customs clearance documents, make import and export documents.

· Contact agents, shipping lines to schedule transportation and arrange according to the progress of cargo delivery.

· Process payments and receive payments.

· Other admin tasks as directed by superiors.