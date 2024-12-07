Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Vietfood làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Vietfood
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
Expected salary: negotiable salary, plus attractive bonus based on company's performance.
Job description:
International sale and sourcing
· Research and develop international markets, Research new products and new suppliers.
· Care, promote and develop the existing customers and markets.
· Prepare sales and marketing materials including company profile, proposals, quotations, and website.
· Receive customer requirements, prepare quotations, draft, and review contracts, manage export contracts.
· Make contacts and negotiate with suppliers and customers, building relationships with customers and suppliers.
· Coordinate with suppliers to deploy orders, track orders and payment schedules, collect customer payments.
· Handling problems arising from goods that do not meet the order requirements.
Admin
· Follow up the contract performance until the goods are cleared.
· Check the suitability of customs clearance documents, make import and export documents.
· Contact agents, shipping lines to schedule transportation and arrange according to the progress of cargo delivery.
· Process payments and receive payments.
· Other admin tasks as directed by superiors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
· University degree in foreign trade, economics, or business
· 3-4 years' experience in sales, or import-export
· Fluent in English language
· Knowing Russian language is an advantage.
· Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint...)
· Passionate and enthusiastic
· Always taking the initiative in handling with issues
· Strong ability to communicate with customers and suppliers.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Vietfood Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Du Lịch
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Vietfood
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
