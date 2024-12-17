Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Carl Zeiss Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Carl Zeiss Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/01/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Unit 501, 5th F, 58 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Dakao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This position will be responsible for the Sales and Application of SUR in OPT SBU. This person will be conceptualizing, implementing strategies and drive synergy to develop the SUR business within OPT in Central; including but not limited to:
- Market understanding and market access planning
- Implement sales & marketing activities
- Customer engagement, building and maintaining KOLs
- Ensure operational goals and financial targets are being met regularly
- Manage forecast sale out process
- Defining Customer Segmentation, market mapping and product alignment to market segments
- Focus on clinical uses, education and improving customer workflows
- Develop, maintain and deliver applications-focused training on the equipment and accessories
- Apply product and clinical knowledge to troubleshoot and resolve customer issues where needed
- Expert knowledge of product's features, benefits, product application, diagnostics and treatment procedure through training programs
- Knowledge and understanding of competitive products
- Product and solution presentation for customers
- Product training for customers
- To be involved in planning and execution of marketing and promotional activities such as exhibitions, workshops, seminars etc
- Reporting on market intelligence data with market size, market share of SUR equipment
- To be fully responsible for the preparation of bids for major tenders/projects in your territory

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education / Professional Certification
Bachelor’s Degree in business administration, Biomedical, Marketing, Pharma or related fields
Experience
- 1-3 years’ experience in sales and application, preferably in medical device industry
- Knowledge of the medical ophthalmology industry is priority
- Analytical skills are necessary to evaluate market trends, customer feedback, and other data to make informed decisions about product development and marketing
Knowledge / Skills / Other characteristics
- Good communication skills
- Good team player
- Sense of accountability and strong work ethic
- Strong customer focus and excellent presentation skills
- Good command of spoken and written English

Tại Công Ty TNHH Carl Zeiss Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year
- Company trip once a year + Joining party
- Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
- Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
- Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Carl Zeiss Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Carl Zeiss Việt Nam

Địa điểm: Phòng 501, tầng 5, số 58, đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

