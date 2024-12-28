Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 2, tòa nhà The Nexus, 3A
- 3B Tôn Đức Thắng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Maintain current Sales’s market and Business and new customer development.
- Follow-up the customer’s orders once placing PO/ production plan/ request shipment schedule/ payment plan/ documents checking.
- Handle customer enquiries as and when required.
- Timely report to General Manager in form of weekly updates about market information, competitor situation, customer situation.
- Responsible for managing overdue customers: Monitoring overdue, urging the payment, handling overdue related issues.
- Follow-up inventory and make sure delivery PO within month, limit long-term inventory (over 3 months).
- Perform other jobs as requested of superiors.
-At least 2 years-experience working as Foreign Trade.
- Experience in B2B sales.
-Bachelor Degree, majoring in Economics, Business Administration or relevant field.
-Good at Microsoft Office and good at English communication.
-Chinese communication is a plus
-Experienced in paper industry, packaging is a plus.
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
