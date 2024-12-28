Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/01/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tầng 2, tòa nhà The Nexus, 3A

- 3B Tôn Đức Thắng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Maintain current Sales’s market and Business and new customer development.
- Follow-up the customer’s orders once placing PO/ production plan/ request shipment schedule/ payment plan/ documents checking.
- Handle customer enquiries as and when required.
- Timely report to General Manager in form of weekly updates about market information, competitor situation, customer situation.
- Responsible for managing overdue customers: Monitoring overdue, urging the payment, handling overdue related issues.
- Follow-up inventory and make sure delivery PO within month, limit long-term inventory (over 3 months).
- Perform other jobs as requested of superiors.
-At least 2 years-experience working as Foreign Trade.
- Experience in B2B sales.
-Bachelor Degree, majoring in Economics, Business Administration or relevant field.
-Good at Microsoft Office and good at English communication.
-Chinese communication is a plus
-Experienced in paper industry, packaging is a plus.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-At least 2 years-experience working as Foreign Trade.
- Experience in B2B sales.
-Bachelor Degree, majoring in Economics, Business Administration or relevant field.
-Good at Microsoft Office and good at English communication.
-Chinese communication is a plus
-Experienced in paper industry, packaging is a plus.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 23, 33 Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

