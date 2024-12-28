Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giấy Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Maintain current Sales’s market and Business and new customer development.

- Follow-up the customer’s orders once placing PO/ production plan/ request shipment schedule/ payment plan/ documents checking.

- Handle customer enquiries as and when required.

- Timely report to General Manager in form of weekly updates about market information, competitor situation, customer situation.

- Responsible for managing overdue customers: Monitoring overdue, urging the payment, handling overdue related issues.

- Follow-up inventory and make sure delivery PO within month, limit long-term inventory (over 3 months).

- Perform other jobs as requested of superiors.

-At least 2 years-experience working as Foreign Trade.

- Experience in B2B sales.

-Bachelor Degree, majoring in Economics, Business Administration or relevant field.

-Good at Microsoft Office and good at English communication.

-Chinese communication is a plus

-Experienced in paper industry, packaging is a plus.

Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh