Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Behn Meyer Agricare Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Room số 1602 - số 1603, Floor 16, Havana Building 132 Ham Nghi, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, HCM - No 38, Dai Lo Doc Lap street, VSIP 1, Thuan An, Binh Duong, Quận 1

- Responsible for marketing, sales, growth and gross profit of the assigned product portfolio or territory and assists in the development of sales strategies, procedures, and resources.

- Prepare budget for the assigned product portfolio and area.

- Ensure realization of goals together with superiors.

- Ensure healthy stocks & debtors levels together with managers.

- Ensure that principal / supplier of assigned product portfolio is well informed about the business progress, and good relationships with them are built.

• 2 years of sales experience

• Priority given to candidates who can speak Chinese.

• Proficient in assessing customer needs.

• Strong negotiation skills/experience.

• Able to work independently with little supervision.

• Strong understanding of product and technical information.

• Good customer service skills.

• Good oral, written and presentation skills.

• Able to travel

- Salary: Negotiable during the interview process.

- Bonuses: Includes a 13th-month salary and performance-based bonus.

- Leave: 18 days of annual leave, plus Christmas Day off.

- Insurance: Contributions to social, health, and unemployment insurance are provided during the probationary period.

- Meals: Complimentary lunch is provided daily.

- Health: Annual health check-ups to ensure employee well-being.

- Comprehensive Insurance: 24/7 coverage for employees and their dependents (children).

- Professional Development: Training courses to enhance skills and career development opportunities

- Allowances:

Mobile phone allowance

Engagement Activities:

BM Night, Sports Day

BM Trip and BM Family Day

Women’s Day celebrations

Lucky Money for Tet Holiday

Mid-Autumn Festival

Recognition & Rewards:

- Foundation Awards: Recognizing the achievements of employees and their children.

- Loyalty Rewards: Honoring long-term dedication with special incentives.

- Career Advancement: Exciting opportunities for promotion and growth.

- Additional Benefits:

Van transportation service

Support and benefits provided by the Trade Union

