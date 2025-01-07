Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Behn Meyer Agricare Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Behn Meyer Agricare Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Room số 1602
- số 1603, Floor 16, Havana Building 132 Ham Nghi, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, HCM
- No 38, Dai Lo Doc Lap street, VSIP 1, Thuan An, Binh Duong, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Responsible for marketing, sales, growth and gross profit of the assigned product portfolio or territory and assists in the development of sales strategies, procedures, and resources.
- Prepare budget for the assigned product portfolio and area.
- Ensure realization of goals together with superiors.
- Ensure healthy stocks & debtors levels together with managers.
- Ensure that principal / supplier of assigned product portfolio is well informed about the business progress, and good relationships with them are built.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Priority given to candidates who can speak Chinese.
• Proficient in assessing customer needs.
• Strong negotiation skills/experience.
• Able to work independently with little supervision.
• Strong understanding of product and technical information.
• Good customer service skills.
• Good oral, written and presentation skills.
• Able to travel
Tại Công Ty TNHH Behn Meyer Agricare Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Bonuses: Includes a 13th-month salary and performance-based bonus.
- Leave: 18 days of annual leave, plus Christmas Day off.
- Insurance: Contributions to social, health, and unemployment insurance are provided during the probationary period.
- Meals: Complimentary lunch is provided daily.
- Health: Annual health check-ups to ensure employee well-being.
- Comprehensive Insurance: 24/7 coverage for employees and their dependents (children).
- Professional Development: Training courses to enhance skills and career development opportunities
- Allowances:
Mobile phone allowance
Engagement Activities:
BM Night, Sports Day
BM Trip and BM Family Day
Women’s Day celebrations
Lucky Money for Tet Holiday
Mid-Autumn Festival
Recognition & Rewards:
- Foundation Awards: Recognizing the achievements of employees and their children.
- Loyalty Rewards: Honoring long-term dedication with special incentives.
- Career Advancement: Exciting opportunities for promotion and growth.
- Additional Benefits:
Van transportation service
Support and benefits provided by the Trade Union
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Behn Meyer Agricare Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
