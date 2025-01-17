Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sedo Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As Business development team, we contribute three main things:

(1) Analytical studies relating to finance and business => leading to financial management and business development,

(2) Strategic planning so that our company can achieve as much set goals as possible,

(3) Listen to our Buyer's agenda, focus areas and try to align with our company's strategies.

Skills and job:

- Expert on Excel and PowerPoint

- knowledgeable on digital systems and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)

- Able to analyze: financial statements, cost structures, project feasibilities

- Communication skills and friendly personality to connect different internal departments for cooperation. Not only within the organization but also with external buyers and organization.

Opportunities

- In our team you will discover a journey of growth alongside the company,

- You will have the opportunity to play a key role in shaping the company direction through your contributions,

- Broaden your horizons! you will be able to immerse yourself in different aspects of our business, connect with a diverse network of professionals, and engage in skill development that will elevate your expertise.