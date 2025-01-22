Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần SX KD XNK Bình Thạnh (Gilimex) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần SX KD XNK Bình Thạnh (Gilimex)
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 334a Phan Văn Trị, phường 11, quận Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Contact & Communicate with Customer
Leading all product related with that customer/ order
Follow up and know how to connect/share the information & people related
Presentation to new/current customer
Update Gantt chart, new del. Plan, order status, shipment and total revenue for all buyer
Review sample, pricing and all information before send to buyer
Become key contact for all communication in Business area
Manage and administer department personnel.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Speak, write and read english good
Applicant must having experience in the stuffed toys/manufacturing industry and work with Production.
Have basic knowledge on manufacturing (stuffed toys and its related material ) process
Prefer to have experience on costing, making quotation. - Good communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and time management
Negotiation ability
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần SX KD XNK Bình Thạnh (Gilimex) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full insurance per Vietnamese Labor Law + additional 24/7 health insurance.
Holiday bonuses, and gifts.
Multinational work environment with global clients and expert teams
Opportunities to collaborate with leading companies and high-expertise regional/ global teams.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần SX KD XNK Bình Thạnh (Gilimex)
