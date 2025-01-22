Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần SX KD XNK Bình Thạnh (Gilimex) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 334a Phan Văn Trị, phường 11, quận Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Contact & Communicate with Customer

Leading all product related with that customer/ order

Follow up and know how to connect/share the information & people related

Presentation to new/current customer

Update Gantt chart, new del. Plan, order status, shipment and total revenue for all buyer

Review sample, pricing and all information before send to buyer

Become key contact for all communication in Business area

Manage and administer department personnel.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University certificate graduate, good computer skill

Speak, write and read english good

Applicant must having experience in the stuffed toys/manufacturing industry and work with Production.

Have basic knowledge on manufacturing (stuffed toys and its related material ) process

Prefer to have experience on costing, making quotation. - Good communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and time management

Negotiation ability

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần SX KD XNK Bình Thạnh (Gilimex) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (negotiable) and promotion opportunities.

Full insurance per Vietnamese Labor Law + additional 24/7 health insurance.

Holiday bonuses, and gifts.

Multinational work environment with global clients and expert teams

Opportunities to collaborate with leading companies and high-expertise regional/ global teams.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần SX KD XNK Bình Thạnh (Gilimex)

