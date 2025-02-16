Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Zen Plaza, 54 - 56 Nguyen Trai, Dist 1, HCMC, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Report to manager

2. Negotiate with MT channel (supper market, convenient stores, drug stores, beauty chains) for sales

promotions

3. Prepare new material for new listing product - fluently for processing new listing

4. Monitor activities for MT channel.

5. Follow & tracking marketing plan weekly - monthly

6. Carry out plans to support sales for MT channel such as: store promotions, display, sampling

activities, etc.

7. Carry out marketing's activities

8. Support for training PG: Product, selling skill…

9. Do other tasks as requests of company

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required condition and abilities:

- Male /Female under 30 years old

- Graduate University on Economic, Marketing or Economy related subjects

- At least 2 years working experience in FMCG and sales experience

- MUST HAVE SKILLS:

1. English (communication level)

2. Sufficient computer literacy such as MS Excel / Word / PPT

3. Presentation

- Characteristic:

1. Good negotiation

2. Strong in stressful environment

3. Honest, bright, and friendly, patient

4. Self-motivated, independent, and hard-working

5. Advanced communication and interpersonal skills

Work Condition

- Working hour: 8 AM – 5:00 PM, from Monday to Friday

- Salary: Negotiable

Benefit

- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and 24/7 accident insurance

- Company trip, Health check and other

Tại Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin