Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Zen Plaza, 54

- 56 Nguyen Trai, Dist 1, HCMC, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

1. Report to manager
2. Negotiate with MT channel (supper market, convenient stores, drug stores, beauty chains) for sales
promotions
3. Prepare new material for new listing product - fluently for processing new listing
4. Monitor activities for MT channel.
5. Follow & tracking marketing plan weekly - monthly
6. Carry out plans to support sales for MT channel such as: store promotions, display, sampling
activities, etc.
7. Carry out marketing's activities
8. Support for training PG: Product, selling skill…
9. Do other tasks as requests of company

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Required condition and abilities:
- Male /Female under 30 years old
- Graduate University on Economic, Marketing or Economy related subjects
- At least 2 years working experience in FMCG and sales experience
- MUST HAVE SKILLS:
1. English (communication level)
2. Sufficient computer literacy such as MS Excel / Word / PPT
3. Presentation
- Characteristic:
1. Good negotiation
2. Strong in stressful environment
3. Honest, bright, and friendly, patient
4. Self-motivated, independent, and hard-working
5. Advanced communication and interpersonal skills
Work Condition
- Working hour: 8 AM – 5:00 PM, from Monday to Friday
- Salary: Negotiable
Benefit
- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and 24/7 accident insurance
- Company trip, Health check and other

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Unit 1002, Floor 10th, Zen Plaza 54-56 Nguyen Trai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Dist. 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

