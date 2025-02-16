Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Zen Plaza, 54
- 56 Nguyen Trai, Dist 1, HCMC, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Report to manager
2. Negotiate with MT channel (supper market, convenient stores, drug stores, beauty chains) for sales
promotions
3. Prepare new material for new listing product - fluently for processing new listing
4. Monitor activities for MT channel.
5. Follow & tracking marketing plan weekly - monthly
6. Carry out plans to support sales for MT channel such as: store promotions, display, sampling
activities, etc.
7. Carry out marketing's activities
8. Support for training PG: Product, selling skill…
9. Do other tasks as requests of company
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Male /Female under 30 years old
- Graduate University on Economic, Marketing or Economy related subjects
- At least 2 years working experience in FMCG and sales experience
- MUST HAVE SKILLS:
1. English (communication level)
2. Sufficient computer literacy such as MS Excel / Word / PPT
3. Presentation
- Characteristic:
1. Good negotiation
2. Strong in stressful environment
3. Honest, bright, and friendly, patient
4. Self-motivated, independent, and hard-working
5. Advanced communication and interpersonal skills
Work Condition
- Working hour: 8 AM – 5:00 PM, from Monday to Friday
- Salary: Negotiable
Benefit
- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and 24/7 accident insurance
- Company trip, Health check and other
Tại Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Mandom Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
