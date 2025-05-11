Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 60 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Follow up projects (progress, negotiation, take care customer including the complaints ...)/make quotations/contracts based on relevant departments/ client or other sources as regulation.

2. Approach customers by phone, email, letter, SMS and visit customer to reach the Sales target.

3. Follow up bad debts and collaborate with relent section in department and other dept. to pushing collect money ASAP.

4. Ensure and complete tasks via ERP & CRM system.

5. Update customer database (contact, address...) in the system and as working regulation.

6. Interact with relevant section/depts to ensure 24/7 service via phone/Zalo/SMS for in-charged projects to maintain good service to customer.

7. In charge of getting back Non-contract (V3-T3).

8. Accept to rotate other section/Department when upper Manager request.

9. Other admin tasks and assigned by Managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1, Education: Bachelor\'s degree required (open to all fields of study)

2, Experience: At least 1 year of sales experience preferred; freshers with a business-oriented mindset are encouraged to apply.

3, Language: Basic English skills (4 skills).

4, Technical Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

5, Soft Skills: Hard-working, honest, careful, and a positive attitude.

Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Working time: 5 days/week.

2. 13th month salary, travel based on business results.

3. 13 days off/year and other holidays according to Law.

4. Allowances depending on the nature of work (allowances for overtime, altitude, gasoline, telephone, internet, per diem, provision of labor protection items, etc.)

5. Participate in social insurance and health insurance according to the provisions of the Labor Law, and employees also enjoy premium comprehensive health insurance.

6. Professional, dynamic and youthful working environment.

7. Opportunities to develop expertise and skills through domestic and foreign training programs according to Mitsubishi Corporation regulations.

8.Promotion opportunities, clear career development path.

9. Annual benefits: Health check-up, vacation travel, Year-end Party, Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, Lunar New Year, International Women\'s Day, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.