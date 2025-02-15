Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ID COMMUNICATION GROUP làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ID COMMUNICATION GROUP
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Thái Bình:
- 194 Nguyễn Công Trứ, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Thành phố Thái Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
Act as the contact point between Clients & Company, 3rd parties, and Company.
Follow up with Clients’ requirements and coordinate with other departments to make sure of deadline delivery.
Take part in the working process from beginning to finishing a brand’s communication project (fully integrated campaigns, including Digital, Social Media, KOLs Booking, event...)
Assist Finance Department with finance process for Clients.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Job Requirements:
Bachelor’s in Marketing, Advertising, Entertainment or related field;
At least 1 year ofaccount management experience;
Must be highly detail-oriented and experienced in running to a project schedule;
Understanding of deadlines, budget management, and deliverables;
Must demonstrate excellent professional verbal and written communications skills in both English & Vietnamese;
Ability to work independently and in a team environment;
Strong computer skills with proficiencies in Excel & PowerPoint and other related programs;
Digital knowledge is a big plus to the position.
Bachelor’s in Marketing, Advertising, Entertainment or related field;
At least 1 year ofaccount management experience;
Must be highly detail-oriented and experienced in running to a project schedule;
Understanding of deadlines, budget management, and deliverables;
Must demonstrate excellent professional verbal and written communications skills in both English & Vietnamese;
Ability to work independently and in a team environment;
Strong computer skills with proficiencies in Excel & PowerPoint and other related programs;
Digital knowledge is a big plus to the position.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ID COMMUNICATION GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefits:
Professional, young and dynamic environment
Attractive salary
Company trip
13th-month salary & annual performance bonus
Internal event (birthday, party...) & training courses
Long-term career path development.
Other benefits according to the labor code.
Professional, young and dynamic environment
Attractive salary
Company trip
13th-month salary & annual performance bonus
Internal event (birthday, party...) & training courses
Long-term career path development.
Other benefits according to the labor code.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ID COMMUNICATION GROUP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI