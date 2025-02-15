Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ID COMMUNICATION GROUP làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Thái Bình: - 194 Nguyễn Công Trứ, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Thành phố Thái Bình

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Job Description:

Act as the contact point between Clients & Company, 3rd parties, and Company.

Follow up with Clients’ requirements and coordinate with other departments to make sure of deadline delivery.

Take part in the working process from beginning to finishing a brand’s communication project (fully integrated campaigns, including Digital, Social Media, KOLs Booking, event...)

Assist Finance Department with finance process for Clients.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s in Marketing, Advertising, Entertainment or related field;

At least 1 year ofaccount management experience;

Must be highly detail-oriented and experienced in running to a project schedule;

Understanding of deadlines, budget management, and deliverables;

Must demonstrate excellent professional verbal and written communications skills in both English & Vietnamese;

Ability to work independently and in a team environment;

Strong computer skills with proficiencies in Excel & PowerPoint and other related programs;

Digital knowledge is a big plus to the position.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ID COMMUNICATION GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Professional, young and dynamic environment

Attractive salary

Company trip

13th-month salary & annual performance bonus

Internal event (birthday, party...) & training courses

Long-term career path development.

Other benefits according to the labor code.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

