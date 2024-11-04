Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam

Nhân viên vận hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh:

- Lô K10, Khu công nghiệp Quế Võ (khu vực mở rộng), Phường Nam Sơn, Thành phố Bắc Ninh, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position: Maintenance Data Clerk
Summary: Operate to do trial, make the sample and 1st lot for product base on Engineer's instruction. Transfer and expand the trial experience to production team for doing mass production.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Perform all operations on machines to make the to do trial, make the sample and 1st lot for product base on Engineer's instruction, operating equipment, and production fixtures.
• Monitors and adjusts process for best trial results.
• Transfer and expand the trial experience to production team for doing mass production.
• Give out the idea and proposal to optimize production process and realize ideas.
• Verify part accuracy by using various measuring equipment and gauges.
• Read work orders, follows engineering drawings and/or receives verbal instructions regarding duties.
• Monitors materials and supplies used in processes.
• Understand target schedule, effort to rearch the target.
• Know daily goals and targets to meet.
• Rotation to all departmental jobs with this job classification.
• Refer production problems to supervisor or other appropriate personnel.
• Attend training as required.
• Perform other duties as assigned or necessary to meet business conditions or changes.
• Adheres to quality and safety systems or maintenance of quality and safety standards.
• Do another task under manager asignment

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIREMENTS
• Basic knowledge of industrial electricity
• Ability to read and comprehend simple work instructions, engineering drawings.
• Have experience in operate the industrial equipment (detail will be confirmed in the interview).
• Can use basic measurement tool such as scale, caliper, micrometer and others.
• Ability to recognize types of materials.
• Basic written and oral communication skills.
• Attention to detail.
• Must have good or corrected eyesight to insure quality of work.
• Ability to sit or stand for extended periods of time.
EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE
• Technical High School Diploma or equivalent preferred.
• Experience working in manufacturing factory with operate the industrial equipment.
As an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer, Laird does not discriminate in hiring or in the terms and conditions of employment because of an individual's race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, veteran status, arrest record, citizenship or other categories protected by federal, state or local laws. EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability

Tại Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13 months salary and bonus
Nghỉ phép có lương
Saturday and Sunday off
Khác
Professional environment

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô K10, KCN Quế Võ (mở rộng), Bắc Ninh

