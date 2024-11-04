Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: - Lô K10, Khu công nghiệp Quế Võ (khu vực mở rộng), Phường Nam Sơn, Thành phố Bắc Ninh, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position: Maintenance Data Clerk

Summary: Operate to do trial, make the sample and 1st lot for product base on Engineer's instruction. Transfer and expand the trial experience to production team for doing mass production.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Perform all operations on machines to make the to do trial, make the sample and 1st lot for product base on Engineer's instruction, operating equipment, and production fixtures.

• Monitors and adjusts process for best trial results.

• Transfer and expand the trial experience to production team for doing mass production.

• Give out the idea and proposal to optimize production process and realize ideas.

• Verify part accuracy by using various measuring equipment and gauges.

• Read work orders, follows engineering drawings and/or receives verbal instructions regarding duties.

• Monitors materials and supplies used in processes.

• Understand target schedule, effort to rearch the target.

• Know daily goals and targets to meet.

• Rotation to all departmental jobs with this job classification.

• Refer production problems to supervisor or other appropriate personnel.

• Attend training as required.

• Perform other duties as assigned or necessary to meet business conditions or changes.

• Adheres to quality and safety systems or maintenance of quality and safety standards.

• Do another task under manager asignment

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIREMENTS

• Basic knowledge of industrial electricity

• Ability to read and comprehend simple work instructions, engineering drawings.

• Have experience in operate the industrial equipment (detail will be confirmed in the interview).

• Can use basic measurement tool such as scale, caliper, micrometer and others.

• Ability to recognize types of materials.

• Basic written and oral communication skills.

• Attention to detail.

• Must have good or corrected eyesight to insure quality of work.

• Ability to sit or stand for extended periods of time.

EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE

• Technical High School Diploma or equivalent preferred.

• Experience working in manufacturing factory with operate the industrial equipment.

As an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer, Laird does not discriminate in hiring or in the terms and conditions of employment because of an individual's race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, marital status, veteran status, arrest record, citizenship or other categories protected by federal, state or local laws. EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability

Tại Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

13 months salary and bonus

Nghỉ phép có lương

Saturday and Sunday off

Khác

Professional environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Laird Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin