Tuyển Product Marketing CBRE Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3,000 - 4,000 USD

The role of the Portfolio Manager is to provide ongoing management of the real estate portfolio in their designated market jurisdiction with an ‘ownership’ mentality. You will be a point of contact for stakeholders within the client partner-ecosystems supporting the life cycle of the property. As part of the team, you will help prepare, recommend, and implement the portfolio wide transaction strategy for managing, acquiring, and disposing of real estate properties. You will be responsible for transaction activities for the Client, either directly if below the agreed threshold or working with a broker. You can expect to be involved in the execution of lease renewals, new site acquisitions, disposition of surplus space through subleasing, sale renewals, early lease termination, and more. With the assistance of a back office team you will be responsible for critical date management and ensuring the client meets lease obligations. You will be expected to be proactive and are encouraged to make suggestions that would advantage our client.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Develop a comprehensive understanding of the client’s portfolio and real estate needs within your market.

• Add value and advise the client on potential real estate opportunities, share real estate best practices, and build strong partnerships with stakeholders via constant communication and relationship management.

• Monitors lease expirations and advises on client’s obligations within lease.