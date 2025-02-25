Tuyển Product Marketing CBRE (Vietnam) Co.,ltd - HCM Branch làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The purpose of this position is to support and assist in the management of HSE (Environmental Health and Safety) programs relative to a specific account or market area.

• Managing HSE programs and initiatives to meet regulatory requirements and HSE needs of a client account(s). Evaluates new and existing programs to assess suitability and the need for changes.

• Support the process for monitoring injury, illness, and incident related performance within the assigned account, or market area. Support the development and implementation of strategic solutions that will improve the performance results as required.

• Acts as a resource to staff and internal customers as the HSE subject matter expert. Provides direct and timely advise and information to the management responsible for the account, market area, or other assigned area of responsibility in matters related to HSE performance, compliance, trends, and concerns. Provides direct and timely advise and information to the appropriate management in all matters related to HSE performance, compliance, trends, and concerns.

• Conduct in overseeing specific HSE plans, playbooks, and procedures for the assigned account or market area, making certain play books are current, complete, and effectively implemented.

• Conduct in the development and implementation of strategic solutions that will support management's efforts to improve and maintain compliance as required.

• Identifies opportunities to reduce costs while enhancing quality of services.

• Responds to customer member concerns regarding HSE matters.