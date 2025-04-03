Tuyển Product Marketing PeopleWise Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Lead annual strategic sourcing plan, provide directions, drive and oversee the formulation and execution of sourcing strategies for direct and indirect purchase in alignment with Company business priorities:

• Ensure the consistent usage of the structured seven-step strategic sourcing methodology and involvement of cross functional teams to ensure achievement of sourcing benefits and opportunities

• Define strategic sourcing best practices, provide thought leadership to expand the sourcing benefits and opportunities

• Develop annual sourcing plan and identify strategic sourcing waves based on market changes, contract expiration, and duration since last strategic sourcing activity, in alignment with company’s business priorities

• Oversee and drive collation & analysis of market intelligence data, including full supplier base info & capabilities, using relevant sources (e.g. industry reports, expert interviews, informal network, internal knowledge, etc)

• Guide development of spend cube (item, category, supplier, spend, etc.) for respective sourcing categories to understand complete internal usage profile

• Drive development of sourcing strategy in conjunction with key stakeholders

• Oversee development of RFI and RFP documentation and evaluation criteria