Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Detmold Packaging Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION DESCRIPTION SUMMARY

• Involved in carry out, application and maintenance of the company processing system as BRC, ISO and provides pivotal assistance in the development and implementation of policies, procedures and practices in order to achieve and maintain an standard working environment.

• The incumbent will manage the day to day production activities as well as drive the department forward through continuous improvement initiatives in all areas (Safety, Quality, Delivery, Plant Efficiency, Labor Utilization, Material Flow and Housekeeping)

• Maintain high standard in product quality as well as quality and efficiency in all work processes

• Responsible for implement and cost reduction projects

• To work closely with other counterparts in assuring the achievement of company’s targets and objectives

• To carry out any task assigned by the company

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES / ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Daily report production performance to senior management. Main includes machine efficiencies, DIFOT, quality and wastage

• To supervise the subordinates, implement and follow the production processes and activities according to quality Procedures and SOP

• Develop strategies and projects that assist in lowest cost manufacturing.

• Responsible for implementation of GMP, HACCP and ISO of the department and achieve efficiency goals as per KPI targets