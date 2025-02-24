Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: E16 An Phú New City, phường An Phú, Quận 2, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to oversee the design and construction of high-end furniture and interior projects. This role requires strong leadership, project management skills, and the ability to coordinate with multiple stakeholders, ensuring projects are completed on time, within scope, and budget.

Responsibilities:

Project Planning & Execution:

Develop and manage project timelines, budgets, and work schedules.

Ensure all phases from concept design to final execution meet quality standards.

Coordinate with architects, designers, contractors, and suppliers.

Conduct risk assessments and implement mitigation strategies.

Design & Construction Management:

Review and approve design concepts, technical drawings, and material selections.

Ensure designs align with client requirements, brand identity, and feasibility of execution.

Supervise on-site construction activities and resolve technical issues.

Stakeholder Coordination & Communication:

Act as the main point of contact between clients, consultants, and project teams.

Conduct regular project meetings to update progress, address challenges, and ensure alignment.

Maintain clear documentation of project reports, contracts, and change requests.

Quality Control & Compliance:

Ensure compliance with safety regulations, building codes, and company policies.

Conduct final inspections and handovers, ensuring quality meets expectations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4. Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in Architecture, Interior Design, Civil Engineering, or Construction Management.

5+ years of experience in project management within the design, construction, or furniture industry.

Strong knowledge of construction materials, processes, and design principles.

Proficiency in AutoCAD, SketchUp, Revit, or other relevant design software is a plus.

Experience managing multiple projects simultaneously with strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent leadership, negotiation, and communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure and adapt to changes in a fast-paced environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

5. Benefits:

Competitive salary + performance-based bonus.

Opportunities to work on high-end, luxury projects.

Professional growth and training programs.

Dynamic and creative working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM

