Tuyển Project Manager Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
* Job Responsibilities:
• Communicate and coordinate with all divisions, departments to prepare NSRP Master Budget and analyze the spending exercise followed NSRP internal policies and procedures.
• Prepare the weekly/monthly performance report with analysis, necessary sensitivities/finance modeling (upon request) and others finance report (if any) to report Finance Manager, NSRP Management, Sponsors.
• Provide analysis between budget/actual based on observing and evaluating the implemented internal cost controlling activities and propose recommendation for decision making on timely basis.
• Maintain, improve and develop Budget processes, procedures and system. Ensure Budget policies and procedures are followed, and sufficient controls are in place.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Background: Bachelor’s Degree in core Finance, Accounting or equivalent
Work Experience:
• At least 4 years’ experience in manufacturing company or subject to consider case by case.
• Experience with cost controlling or internal control system or related oil & gas industry or nitrogenous fertilizer industry is an advantage.
Tại Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam
