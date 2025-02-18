Tuyển Project Manager Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Job Responsibilities:

• Communicate and coordinate with all divisions, departments to prepare NSRP Master Budget and analyze the spending exercise followed NSRP internal policies and procedures.

• Prepare the weekly/monthly performance report with analysis, necessary sensitivities/finance modeling (upon request) and others finance report (if any) to report Finance Manager, NSRP Management, Sponsors.

• Provide analysis between budget/actual based on observing and evaluating the implemented internal cost controlling activities and propose recommendation for decision making on timely basis.

• Maintain, improve and develop Budget processes, procedures and system. Ensure Budget policies and procedures are followed, and sufficient controls are in place.