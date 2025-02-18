Tuyển Project Manager Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/02/2025
Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam

Project Manager

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager

* Job Responsibilities:
• Communicate and coordinate with all divisions, departments to prepare NSRP Master Budget and analyze the spending exercise followed NSRP internal policies and procedures.
• Prepare the weekly/monthly performance report with analysis, necessary sensitivities/finance modeling (upon request) and others finance report (if any) to report Finance Manager, NSRP Management, Sponsors.
• Provide analysis between budget/actual based on observing and evaluating the implemented internal cost controlling activities and propose recommendation for decision making on timely basis.
• Maintain, improve and develop Budget processes, procedures and system. Ensure Budget policies and procedures are followed, and sufficient controls are in place.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Requirements
Background: Bachelor’s Degree in core Finance, Accounting or equivalent
Work Experience:
• At least 4 years’ experience in manufacturing company or subject to consider case by case.
• Experience with cost controlling or internal control system or related oil & gas industry or nitrogenous fertilizer industry is an advantage.

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Nghi Son Economic Zone,Tinh Gia District, Thanh Hoa Province

