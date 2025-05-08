Tuyển Project Manager Carter’s Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Production Operations (Buy & WIP), PO, and Vendor Management

- Work directly with vendors to maintain accurate and timely production operation data in the systems

- Understand the logic and lead times of the Buy & Production and Time & Action (T&A) calendars

- Communicate with vendors and cross-functional teams (US Planning, Sourcing and HK Production Planning) to proactively support execution of manufacturing activities

- Identify potential delivery risks, outline possible root causes, work with vendors on solutions to eliminate or mitigate risks at the earliest stage

- Collaborate with other functional departments (Sourcing/QA/Logistics) to solve production and delivery related issues

- Be a Subject Matter Expert for the vendor community on production planning processes/rules; communicate and monitor any special shipping needs for specific customers (preferably Wal-Mart, Target USA, Costco etc...)

- Act as a gatekeeper to ensure vendors’ commitment to all required production planning processes / rules

Reporting and Analytics

- Prepare and deliver timely and accurate production risk reporting and negotiate better deliveries where possible

- Conduct analysis on delivery performance and drive for improvement to meet KPI