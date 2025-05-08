Tuyển Project Manager Carter’s Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Carter’s Vietnam Company Limited
- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Production Operations (Buy & WIP), PO, and Vendor Management
- Work directly with vendors to maintain accurate and timely production operation data in the systems
- Understand the logic and lead times of the Buy & Production and Time & Action (T&A) calendars
- Communicate with vendors and cross-functional teams (US Planning, Sourcing and HK Production Planning) to proactively support execution of manufacturing activities
- Identify potential delivery risks, outline possible root causes, work with vendors on solutions to eliminate or mitigate risks at the earliest stage
- Collaborate with other functional departments (Sourcing/QA/Logistics) to solve production and delivery related issues
- Be a Subject Matter Expert for the vendor community on production planning processes/rules; communicate and monitor any special shipping needs for specific customers (preferably Wal-Mart, Target USA, Costco etc...)
- Act as a gatekeeper to ensure vendors’ commitment to all required production planning processes / rules
Reporting and Analytics
- Prepare and deliver timely and accurate production risk reporting and negotiate better deliveries where possible
- Conduct analysis on delivery performance and drive for improvement to meet KPI
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Carter’s Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Carter’s Vietnam Company Limited
