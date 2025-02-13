Tuyển Project Manager Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 11th Floor, Capital Building 41 Hai Ba Trung Str., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This position requires skilled and experienced Microsoft Dynamics 365 systems who will be responsible for the overall successful delivery of this project with strong problem-solving skills, change management and the ability to handle customer’s requirements and communicate clearly with coworkers across an organization.
Salary is commensurate with experience. NaviWorld offers competitive salaries, performance-based bonuses and a comprehensive benefits package including medical care and, in some case, paid time off.
Tasks and Deliverables include:
o Create, monitor and execute project plans, including timelines and budget, with overseeing of overall solution architecture including customizations, modifications, integrations or upgrades.
o Communicating closely with clients to deep understand their business needs and translate them into business and technical requirements
o Work closely with teams to assist in the business analysis, functional design, review testing scripts, monitor unit testing, and be responsible for quality of project documents such as Functional Requirement Document, Gap/Fit Analysis, functional design documents for Fit & Gap, etc. to ensure quality of project deliverables.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd

Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11th Floor, Capital Building, 41 Hai Ba Trung Str., Hoan Kiem Dist, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

