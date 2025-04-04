Tuyển Project Manager Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** We only accept resumes from those with experience in project legal affairs - applying for construction permits for projects!

Responsibilities:

- Study and update new laws, decrees and circulars, where appropriate, which are valid and applicable on project.

- Prepare legal documents to submit to competent authorities for legal steps in pre-construction stage (from principal investment approval up to construction permit) in accordance with regulations.

- Work with competent authorities to conduct legal procedure of the project.

- Receive and review authority’s comment on document submission (planning parameters, design & legal issues...). Coordinate with other team members and owner to solve these issues.

- Follow up legal status with related parties & make tracking list for every legal issues.

- Analyze the general information and propose legal procedure which is applicable for potential projects.

- Prepare, update and monitor the overall project schedule.

- Check daily and weekly reports & prepare monthly reports.

- Data entry and document uploads into various systems

- Check and manage all outgoing & incoming documents.

- Complete translation work if required.