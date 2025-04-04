Tuyển Project Manager Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận



Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025


Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 13

- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh str, Ward 8, Phu Nhuan District.

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*** We only accept resumes from those with experience in project legal affairs - applying for construction permits for projects!
Responsibilities:
- Study and update new laws, decrees and circulars, where appropriate, which are valid and applicable on project.
- Prepare legal documents to submit to competent authorities for legal steps in pre-construction stage (from principal investment approval up to construction permit) in accordance with regulations.
- Work with competent authorities to conduct legal procedure of the project.
- Receive and review authority’s comment on document submission (planning parameters, design & legal issues...). Coordinate with other team members and owner to solve these issues.
- Follow up legal status with related parties & make tracking list for every legal issues.
- Analyze the general information and propose legal procedure which is applicable for potential projects.
- Prepare, update and monitor the overall project schedule.
- Check daily and weekly reports & prepare monthly reports.
- Data entry and document uploads into various systems
- Check and manage all outgoing & incoming documents.
- Complete translation work if required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty





Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The Cornerstone Building, 13- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh str, Ward 8, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

