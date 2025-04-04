Tuyển Project Manager Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 13
- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh str, Ward 8, Phu Nhuan District.
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** We only accept resumes from those with experience in project legal affairs - applying for construction permits for projects!
Responsibilities:
- Study and update new laws, decrees and circulars, where appropriate, which are valid and applicable on project.
- Prepare legal documents to submit to competent authorities for legal steps in pre-construction stage (from principal investment approval up to construction permit) in accordance with regulations.
- Work with competent authorities to conduct legal procedure of the project.
- Receive and review authority’s comment on document submission (planning parameters, design & legal issues...). Coordinate with other team members and owner to solve these issues.
- Follow up legal status with related parties & make tracking list for every legal issues.
- Analyze the general information and propose legal procedure which is applicable for potential projects.
- Prepare, update and monitor the overall project schedule.
- Check daily and weekly reports & prepare monthly reports.
- Data entry and document uploads into various systems
- Check and manage all outgoing & incoming documents.
- Complete translation work if required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI