Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH PMG Integrated Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Project Executive
Temporary contract from the start date until September 2025
RESPONSIBILITY
• Support the Account Manager/ Project manager, in managing a specific project of clients.
• Manage and execute sourcing some of requirements to ensure competitive cost analysis. Prepare RFQ documents and manage whole project (40%)
• Tracking project plans and assisting the Account Manager and Account Servicing Teams in ensuring timeliness of work completion and strict adherence to timelines
• Liaising with third-party partners and/or vendors and ensuring that their deliverable are provided to client on time and in good quality
• Proactively assess the project’s budget to identify potential risks before they affect project deliverable.
• Tracking and collecting all of documents related (PO, contract, good receipt, and invoices…) from third parties/ vendor
• Collaborated with financial team for billing process. Tracking and update frequently
• Coordinate the use of Account teams/ Vendor to ensure a smooth and efficient project workflow through scheduling and quality-assurance procedures resulting to a highest level of quality of content, design, and production,…
