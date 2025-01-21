Tuyển Sales Marketing Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Support deployment, operation, and maintenance of IT resources that include:

- Common IT equipment (PCs, Laptops, IP Phones, Monitors, peripherals.).

- Software.

- Office equipment e.g. printers.

- Network equipment e.g. switches, firewalls.

- Telecommunicating Internet, p2p, dark fiber lines.

- Monitor IT services via monitoring system.

- Internal desk phone system.

- MS Office 365 services e.g., license assignment, mailbox creation.

Support to operate and maintain access management system:

- CCTV system.

- Attendance recording system (fingerprint, FaceID, ESD, etc.).

Support users on a daily basis:

- Handle users’ requests in the form of tasks/tickets via IT Helpdesk system.

- Proactively follow up and complete assigned IT tasks in a timely manner.

- Diagnose, investigate, and troubleshoot computer hardware and software issues.