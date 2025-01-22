Tuyển Sales Marketing KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại KCN Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà Saigon View, 117 Nguyễn Cửu Vân, Phường 17, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
• Generating business by leasing industrial properties (Factory/ Warehouse)
• Responding to customer requirements and expectations efficiently and professionally.
• Conducting site inspections to assess lease potential.
• Creating business opportunities through networking, marketing coordination, and pitch ideas.
• Building strong relationships with customers before and during their commercial operations in Vietnam.
• Preparing commercial proposals and negotiating client contracts.
• Making cold and follow-up calls to prospective clients.
• Maintaining an up-to-date customer and prospect database.
• Generating weekly sales reports using a management-provided template.
• Collaborating with other departments (e.g. finance, legal, and customer service) to gather information for sales presentations and client responses.
• Perform other responsibilities as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Language: Chinese/Korean/Japanese/English. The ability to use two or more languages is a strong advantage.
Tại KCN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KCN Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI