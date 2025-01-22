Tuyển Sales Marketing KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Sales Marketing KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

KCN Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
KCN Vietnam

Sales Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại KCN Vietnam

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà Saigon View, 117 Nguyễn Cửu Vân, Phường 17, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

• Generating business by leasing industrial properties (Factory/ Warehouse)
• Responding to customer requirements and expectations efficiently and professionally.
• Conducting site inspections to assess lease potential.
• Creating business opportunities through networking, marketing coordination, and pitch ideas.
• Building strong relationships with customers before and during their commercial operations in Vietnam.
• Preparing commercial proposals and negotiating client contracts.
• Making cold and follow-up calls to prospective clients.
• Maintaining an up-to-date customer and prospect database.
• Generating weekly sales reports using a management-provided template.
• Collaborating with other departments (e.g. finance, legal, and customer service) to gather information for sales presentations and client responses.
• Perform other responsibilities as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University degree, preferred in Economics/ Finance/ Business Administration
• Language: Chinese/Korean/Japanese/English. The ability to use two or more languages is a strong advantage.

Tại KCN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KCN Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

KCN Vietnam

KCN Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Level 10 Saigon View, 117 Nguyen Cuu Van, W.17, Binh Thanh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-marketing-thu-nhap-1-000-1-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job289847
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Marketing FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu FE CREDIT
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing GEEK Up làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận GEEK Up
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Häfele Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Häfele Vietnam LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VIETJET AIR
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận My Tonic
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm