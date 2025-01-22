Tuyển Sales Marketing KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

• Generating business by leasing industrial properties (Factory/ Warehouse)

• Responding to customer requirements and expectations efficiently and professionally.

• Conducting site inspections to assess lease potential.

• Creating business opportunities through networking, marketing coordination, and pitch ideas.

• Building strong relationships with customers before and during their commercial operations in Vietnam.

• Preparing commercial proposals and negotiating client contracts.

• Making cold and follow-up calls to prospective clients.

• Maintaining an up-to-date customer and prospect database.

• Generating weekly sales reports using a management-provided template.

• Collaborating with other departments (e.g. finance, legal, and customer service) to gather information for sales presentations and client responses.

• Perform other responsibilities as assigned.