Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1000 Triệu

1. Manage OEM - Copacking business activities

- Build and implement annual plan related to operations and budgets of assigned customers, including business plans and operating budget plans.

- Propose prices, make quotations, negotiate and confirm transactions for assigned customers to provide enough information for the Department Manager to have a background to evaluate and make decisions.

- Draft contracts, contract annex, negotiate contracts, contract annex and implement steps to sign contracts and its annex with OEM - Copacking customers to ensure contracts and annex signed on schedule.

- Establish, maintain and develop relationships with current customers, being the connection support between customers and the company's related departments

- Compile revenue monthly, quarterly, yearly reports

- Collect and synthesize production demand forecasts of OEM - Copacking customers and discuss with the production planning department to ensure that production plans are monitored and implemented properly.

- Source and develop new customers according to the company's strategies to ensure the necessary supply for OEM - Copacking business activities.

2. Account Receivable Collection