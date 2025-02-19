Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1000 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 800 - 1000 Triệu
1. Manage OEM - Copacking business activities
- Build and implement annual plan related to operations and budgets of assigned customers, including business plans and operating budget plans.
- Propose prices, make quotations, negotiate and confirm transactions for assigned customers to provide enough information for the Department Manager to have a background to evaluate and make decisions.
- Draft contracts, contract annex, negotiate contracts, contract annex and implement steps to sign contracts and its annex with OEM - Copacking customers to ensure contracts and annex signed on schedule.
- Establish, maintain and develop relationships with current customers, being the connection support between customers and the company's related departments
- Compile revenue monthly, quarterly, yearly reports
- Collect and synthesize production demand forecasts of OEM - Copacking customers and discuss with the production planning department to ensure that production plans are monitored and implemented properly.
- Source and develop new customers according to the company's strategies to ensure the necessary supply for OEM - Copacking business activities.
2. Account Receivable Collection
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
