Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1000 Triệu

Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1000 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

Sales Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
800 - 1000 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 800 - 1000 Triệu

1. Manage OEM - Copacking business activities
- Build and implement annual plan related to operations and budgets of assigned customers, including business plans and operating budget plans.
- Propose prices, make quotations, negotiate and confirm transactions for assigned customers to provide enough information for the Department Manager to have a background to evaluate and make decisions.
- Draft contracts, contract annex, negotiate contracts, contract annex and implement steps to sign contracts and its annex with OEM - Copacking customers to ensure contracts and annex signed on schedule.
- Establish, maintain and develop relationships with current customers, being the connection support between customers and the company's related departments
- Compile revenue monthly, quarterly, yearly reports
- Collect and synthesize production demand forecasts of OEM - Copacking customers and discuss with the production planning department to ensure that production plans are monitored and implemented properly.
- Source and develop new customers according to the company's strategies to ensure the necessary supply for OEM - Copacking business activities.
2. Account Receivable Collection

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 16, toà nhà Coninco, số 4 Tôn Thất Tùng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-marketing-thu-nhap-800-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job311866
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH 360 ADS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH 360 ADS
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG G3 MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG G3 MEDIA
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Băng tải làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Băng tải
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HELIGATE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HELIGATE
Tới 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI 5G làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI 5G
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn PAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn PAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển thương mại Tân Trường Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển thương mại Tân Trường Giang
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TM&TD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TM&TD VIỆT NAM
8 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ TS COMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ TS COMMERCE
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Vega Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Vega Corporation
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Nong Woo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Nong Woo
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
13.5 - 15.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Truyền thông 5Bit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Truyền thông 5Bit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing S.h.i Plastics Machinery (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận S.h.i Plastics Machinery (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Exotic Voyages làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD Exotic Voyages
700 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 1,700 USD Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
1,500 - 1,700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Crystal Martin (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Crystal Martin (Vietnam) Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Techcombank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing GemCommerce làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4,000 USD GemCommerce
Tới 4,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HSBC Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Elasten Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Elasten Việt Nam
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm