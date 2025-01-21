Tuyển Sales Marketing Rochdale Spears Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Rochdale Spears Co., Ltd.
- Bình Dương: 207 DT747A, khu phố Tân Lương, phường Thạnh Phước, thị xã Tân Uyên, tỉnh Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Define and lead own category strategy and strategic sourcing
- Develop effective supplier strategies
- Ensure that the team execute the category strategy and actions as required and agreed.
- Ensure the implementation and tracking of category performance indicators and achieved results.
2. Analyze and assess cost assessment of commodity buy, subcontractor and market changes
- Analyze and measure supply Chain to decrease supply chain costs with suppliers
- Analyze Market indices to help negotiate rebates, discounts, price with suppliers
- Assess potential and risks associated with subcontractor’s capacity & capabilities, market changes, category and sourcing strategies
3. Assume full accountability, reports and updates any issue
- Update to Procurement and BU management as required
- Where Compliance is an issue, report, find and eliminate root causes in agreement with Senior Procurement Manager.
- Other tasks as required by management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Rochdale Spears Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rochdale Spears Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
