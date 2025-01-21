Tuyển Sales Marketing Rochdale Spears Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Define and lead own category strategy and strategic sourcing

- Develop effective supplier strategies

- Ensure that the team execute the category strategy and actions as required and agreed.

- Ensure the implementation and tracking of category performance indicators and achieved results.

2. Analyze and assess cost assessment of commodity buy, subcontractor and market changes

- Analyze and measure supply Chain to decrease supply chain costs with suppliers

- Analyze Market indices to help negotiate rebates, discounts, price with suppliers

- Assess potential and risks associated with subcontractor’s capacity & capabilities, market changes, category and sourcing strategies

3. Assume full accountability, reports and updates any issue

- Update to Procurement and BU management as required

- Where Compliance is an issue, report, find and eliminate root causes in agreement with Senior Procurement Manager.

- Other tasks as required by management