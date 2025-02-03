Tuyển Sales Marketing Perfetti Van Melle (Viet Nam) Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. BASIC PURPOSE OF THE POSITION:

• This role is responsible for all centralized Make and Capex procurement activities to provide services/products timely with efficient cost for Vietnam (including both Direct & Indirect)

• This role is responsible for leading the sourcing activities, including spend analysis, sourcing, supply development, identifying productivity opportunities and performance monitoring, control and reporting for all Make and Capex spend within Vietnam except related Raw & Pack categories under Group Procurement scope

• The role is responsible for identifying and developing cross-functional teams to deliver cost reduction strategies, as well as managing relationships with senior commercial, operations, supply chain, Procurement COE as well as suppliers for responsible categories. This role will also actively support with Group Procurement or Group Engineer team to leverage from global or regional vendor harmonization, development, sourcing strategy implementation, project execution, Supplier relationship management and at same time, coordinate with Supply Chain, M&E function for effective planning, inventory management, and supplier performance management. This role is responsible for 3 major categories (Direct materials: RM and PM, Indirect: supply chain operations, Indirect: commercial)

• The role is leading a local procurement team, ensure team’s compliance performance within company policy, responsible for team capability, skill development