Tuyển Sales Marketing Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Duties and responsibilities:
I. Admin-HR
• Organize and maintain personnel records
• Update internal databases (e.g. record annual, unpaid, sick or maternity leave)
• Prepare HR documents, like employment contracts and new hire guides
• Process new starters, including preparing offer documentation and updating relevant databases
• Revise company policies
• Answer employees' queries about HR-related issues
• Conduct monthly payroll
• Arrange travel accommodations and process expense forms
• Participate in HR projects (if any)
• Produce daily/weekly/monthly reports and summaries of work, as requested by the Managers
• Manage telephones and express delivery
• Manage site office stationery and drinking water supplies
II. Document control
• Create systems to manage project documents
• Ensure that all documents are up to date
• Check for accuracy and edit document files
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI