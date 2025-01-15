Tuyển Sales Marketing Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Duties and responsibilities:

I. Admin-HR

• Organize and maintain personnel records

• Update internal databases (e.g. record annual, unpaid, sick or maternity leave)

• Prepare HR documents, like employment contracts and new hire guides

• Process new starters, including preparing offer documentation and updating relevant databases

• Revise company policies

• Answer employees' queries about HR-related issues

• Conduct monthly payroll

• Arrange travel accommodations and process expense forms

• Participate in HR projects (if any)

• Produce daily/weekly/monthly reports and summaries of work, as requested by the Managers

• Manage telephones and express delivery

• Manage site office stationery and drinking water supplies

II. Document control

• Create systems to manage project documents

• Ensure that all documents are up to date

• Check for accuracy and edit document files