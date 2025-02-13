Tuyển Sales Marketing Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

With respect to all your personal data shared to VinFast in the application and the entire recruitment process of VinFast, by clicking “Apply”, submitting your resumé/CV and/or participating in VinFast's recruitment process, you agree that you have read VinFast's Personal Data Protection Policy ("Policy") posted at https://vinfastauto.com/vn_vi/dieu-khoan-phap-ly or https://vinfast.vn/privacy-policy/, you agree to the Policy and consent for VinFast to process your personal data in accordance with the Policy and the applicable regulations on personal data protection.

Job Overview

VinFast is a pioneering electric vehicle (EV) company committed to revolutionizing the automotive industry with sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. As a leading player in the EV market, VinFast is dedicated to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge electric vehicles that redefine the driving experience. Our team consists of passionate professionals driven by a shared vision of creating a greener and more sustainable future through innovation, technology, and excellence.

The Master Data Management (MDM) Specialist will be responsible for ensuring the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of master data across VinFast’s systems and processes. This role will involve collaborating with various business functions, data governance teams, and IT to define data standards, streamline data processes, and drive continuous improvement in our MDM practices.

Master Data Management (MDM) Specialist