Tuyển Sales Marketing Public Bank Vietnam Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Tuyển Sales Marketing Public Bank Vietnam Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Public Bank Vietnam Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Public Bank Vietnam Ltd

Sales Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Public Bank Vietnam Ltd

Mức lương
Đến 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Hanoi Tungshing Square, Số 2, Ngô Quyền, Phường Lý Thái Tổ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD

Data Migration and Reporting Specialist is responsible for implementing application systems to support the bank's business goals while striving for the highest quality. We aim to provide extensive system support by delivering reliable application solutions. We are seeking a highly skilled Report Developer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing data migration projects and ensuring accurate reporting capabilities for our core banking system.
General Duties
1) General
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to plan, execute, and oversee data migration projects.
• Develop and maintain data migration strategies and best practices.
• Ensure data accuracy and integrity during migration processes.
2) Data Reporting
• Design, develop, and maintain reporting solutions to meet business requirements.
• Create and manage reporting dashboards and data visualization tools.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to understand reporting needs and deliver actionable insights.
3) Documentation
• Document data migration processes, configurations, and technical specifications.
• Maintain comprehensive records of reporting solutions and updates.
4) Administrative

Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Public Bank Vietnam Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Public Bank Vietnam Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Public Bank Vietnam Ltd

Public Bank Vietnam Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: tầng 1,2,10,11 tòa nhà Tungshing Square, 2 Ngô Quyền, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-marketing-thu-nhap-toi-2-500-thang-tai-ha-noi-job317599
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD
Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Sales Marketing My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH KIM PHONG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thành Công Motor Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIKCOM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Kim Oanh
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Tuyển Sales Marketing EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
EMASI International Bilingual School - EMASI Schools
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH C&f Outsourcing
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Thương mại Tổng hợp JYW Vina
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Marketing S.h.i Plastics Machinery (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận S.h.i Plastics Machinery (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1,100 USD Navigos Search
900 - 1,100 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGÂN HÀNG TÓC VIỆT NAM (VUA TÓC GIẢ - SINCE 2017) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGÂN HÀNG TÓC VIỆT NAM (VUA TÓC GIẢ - SINCE 2017)
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Kin Sang Chemical Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Kin Sang Chemical Limited
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận HSBC Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINBIGDATA - CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT VÌ TƯƠNG LAI VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINBIGDATA - CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT VÌ TƯƠNG LAI VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH INTINS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH INTINS
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông iDigit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông iDigit
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEAT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1500 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEAT VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Globevisa (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1,200 USD Công Ty TNHH Globevisa (Việt Nam)
300 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,400 USD Navigos Group
1,000 - 1,400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Diana Unicharm JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 350 - 600 USD Diana Unicharm JSC
350 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thiết Kế Hà Nội Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 600 USD Công Ty TNHH Thiết Kế Hà Nội Toàn Cầu
400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận LOTTE Finance Vietnam Co. LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận ITL FREIGHT MANAGEMENT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Freyssinet Viet Nam Co.Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Freyssinet Viet Nam Co.Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing 1C Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận 1C Vietnam LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Diana Unicharm JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 350 - 600 USD Diana Unicharm JSC
350 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG SỐ DIGI ADS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG SỐ DIGI ADS
3 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1000 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm