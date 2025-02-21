Tuyển Sales Marketing Public Bank Vietnam Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Data Migration and Reporting Specialist is responsible for implementing application systems to support the bank's business goals while striving for the highest quality. We aim to provide extensive system support by delivering reliable application solutions. We are seeking a highly skilled Report Developer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing data migration projects and ensuring accurate reporting capabilities for our core banking system.

General Duties

1) General

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to plan, execute, and oversee data migration projects.

• Develop and maintain data migration strategies and best practices.

• Ensure data accuracy and integrity during migration processes.

2) Data Reporting

• Design, develop, and maintain reporting solutions to meet business requirements.

• Create and manage reporting dashboards and data visualization tools.

• Collaborate with stakeholders to understand reporting needs and deliver actionable insights.

3) Documentation

• Document data migration processes, configurations, and technical specifications.

• Maintain comprehensive records of reporting solutions and updates.

4) Administrative